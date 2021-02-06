80 years old | Minister Kaarina Suonio abandoned her rising political career in the 1980s and left for Tampere

Juice Leskinen, the deputy mayor of Tampere, was dark with me, who, by the way, always set demarches.

“I did not like elections, I didn’t like to trade myself ’, Kaarina Suonio justifies its departure from the policy. “Deep down, I had hoped for a job and I got there.”

Kaarina Suonio had been one of the most prominent demarches, the sound queen who left her seat as Minister of Education in the summer of 1986 Kalevi Sorsan IV in the Board. In the middle of the election period, he went to Tampere as Deputy Mayor for Education, Culture and Youth. A significant leap from the top of politics – not down, but further afield.

“No, no, no,” Suonio answers to the question of whether the departure was perhaps due to a discrepancy or conflict in the SDP. After all, President Sorsa had been more popular in the election – and it is not uncommon in politics to sideline competitors. “Departure was my own idea when, as Minister of Education, I had aroused my interest in the work of a civil servant. They asked Tampere to apply there. ”

In Tampere, Suonio also enjoyed themselves. Work was allowed to be done more systematically, and there was a great spirit of co-operation between officials and shop stewards. And most importantly, he didn’t have to think about those elections he won.

Tampere is a rooted city of culture, and Suonio was also happy to answer on the cultural side.

“Alongside theater and other art, that strong Manserock flourished there at the time, and the result came that I spoke to the mayor Jarmo Rantasen with the deal that the Customs Chamber will be assigned to the rockers as a permanent gig club, ”Suonio says happily. “That’s why I got gloomy well Juice Widow who, by the way, always set demarches. ”

Suonio continued his career as governor of Häme County – until the counties were abolished.

“Downsizing was a stupid act, it’s visible today,” he gasps. “While the county government used to assemble and coordinate all areas, today they are fragmented here and there. At least the regional government is not better. ”

He also identifies fragmented administrative edema in the current SOTE reform with its provincial models. “The provinces are – in this matter – a silly political compromise,” Suonio taps. In his view, the reform should be held at the municipal level; and he sees large enough associations of municipalities as the best means of implementation.

“The closest people are the municipalities, but what happens and stays with the municipalities if the war leaves?”

Half a century then Kaarina Suonio entered politics as a young radical. She had not risen up the party ladder from a youth or women’s organization, but came along from the sidelines as an expert ready-to-speak woman. Standard membership Erno Paasilinna This is what we are talking about in the program made him a well-known TV face.

“The ideas of the sixties had touched me profoundly. However, my earliest big influence was already my schoolmate in the 50s Ilkka Taipale In Töölö, he came second at the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health Osmo Kaipainen, with whom I joined the Demars in the early 1970s after a long discussion. ”

The decision to join was by no means straightforward. Distinguished philosopher of law Otto Brusiini (1906–1973) as a daughter, Suonio had been practicing to think about questions in many ways since he was a child. “I had fun for quite some time between the Skdl socialists and the Sdp before I ended up in the demars,” he admits.

Suonio remembers the 1960s and 1970s with warmth. “It was a wonderful time in that the interest in society and politics was genuine and quite broad.”

There were also excesses and miscalculations, and Suonio does not feel the need to ban it. “Among other things, I was involved in opposing the EEC Free Trade Agreement, but I can well say that my position at the time was wrong.”

As a trained psychologist, Kaarina Suonio knows that fighting the facts is not good for a long time.