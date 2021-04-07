80 years old | Matti Louekoski sat on four different governments – the last ministerial plague was an impossible task, “almost like a punishment”

Matti Louekoski was a minister for a total of 2,782 days. The most troubling thing was to serve as Minister of Finance in Harri Holker’s government.

Matti Louekoski that is, his youth in Kerimäki, South Savonia. His father served as the district’s namesake while his mother took care of the home and four children, the first of whom was Matti.

“We lived in a detached house on the church, and we children lived both in discipline and miraculously free. You got hair dust if you forgot to come home, but the days went anywhere without any guard, ”the minister says.

“My dad stressed that squatting doesn’t waste time. The schools had to be run in a jumble and the summer jobs went young. ”

Matti Louekoski enjoyed himself better than usual on the sports field. He found himself faster than his friends. Runner talent in high school rushed a hundred meters to eleven seconds – without any systematic coaching.

“Yes, there was an invitation to a camp somewhere in Finland, but Dad said you go to school. There were camps in it. ”

Louekoski does not deny his small annoyance that a possible running career was not watched.

But there were other possibilities. The young man arrived in Helsinki in the early 1960s to read the law.

“Helsinki and the university opened many doors and roads, my life changed completely,” Louekoski describes.

The rush of association and subject organizations and soon the twists and turns of student politics grabbed the young man. However, he handled the exams briskly.

“I was very excited about the sixties, freedom and human rights – and I talked about expanding democracy so often that my fellow students jokingly called me a professional democrat,” he recalls.

Louekoski became a demar after doing shovel work in the summer. “The accounting day saw how with non-existent wages workers have to support their families, and that observation startled me. I was convinced that the grievances could and should be remedied. I still didn’t join the SDP right away. ”

Influencing the run-in became the work of the general secretary of the Student Union, SYL, and during windy times in the late 1960s.

“That’s when a storm of storm was put in,” Louekoski says and smiles – and there didn’t seem to be an area of ​​society that the student movement would have ignored.

Louekoski has since had time to settle in the official tube when Teuvo Aura played in the fall of 1971.

“On a one-off basis, Aura announced that I would be the Minister of Education on her civil service board. The decision was Kekkonenwho had already thought of me as Minister of Social Affairs in the spring of 1971 Ahti Karjalainen To Government II B – what I heard about afterwards. ”

Although the next wash lasted only four months, Louekoski continued uninterrupted Rafael Paasion and Kalevi Sorsan governments. “Rafu and Kale picked me up.”

Ministries have accumulated for Louekoski, a total of 2,782 days. The most troublesome was acting as Minister of Finance (1990-91) Harri Holkerin in the government. When Erkki Liikanen was leaving as ambassador to Brussels, was replaced by Louekoski, Minister of Justice.

“The most difficult year of my ministerial years, by far,” Louekoski says, emphasizing every word. The air was already thick with signs that the recession was rolling over.

“Bank lending, downright pushing money on firms, was reckless. Bank managers and bank economists had lost consciousness of reality. ”

Then Eastern trade collapsed and more than 200,000 new unemployed became.

“It was no easier in Parliament. The elections were approaching, and Kepu demanded FIM 5 billion more in spending and FIM 2 billion less in taxes in the 1991 budget. ”

Louekoski says it was not possible for him to succeed in curbing budget growth. “The parliamentary group knocked out that don’t kind of horise. Neither believed in themselves nor guests, ”he says and gasps.

“It felt and feels like the time as finance minister was almost like a punishment.”

Matti Louekoski left active politics in 1996. The Bank of Finland was calmer.