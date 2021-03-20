80 years old | Matti Koskiala started playing at Helsinki’s first jazz club: he plays Latin rhythms in Danny’s Nightmare

The elements of musician Matti Koskiala’s life’s work have been drums, jazz and Brazilian music.

Jazz musician Matti Koskialan the childhood home at Albertinkatu 36 in Helsinki was in a convenient location. Just around the corner was the popular dance venue Old Poli. The city’s first jazz club, the Old House Jazz Club, opened along the home street when Koskiala was 17 years old.

“The club was almost next door, so I had to visit there at least once a week. The jams had the best jazz musicians playing, and everyone played for free because there was no free jazz to play anywhere else. It was there that I tried drumming for the first time, ”says Koskiala.

The club, called the Badger Cave, had a free and relaxed atmosphere. Koskiala developed there as a drummer and also got to know a large number of the city’s jazz musicians.

It was crucial for the future.

Heikki from Sarmanno became a longtime caller, Lasse Mårtenson arranged the first studio calls, Kaarlo Kaartinen gigs in commercials and Heikki Annala On the broadcaster. In his twenties, Koskiala was already playing his profession, even though he was self-taught as a musician.

“The good thing about going to school was that I learned so much English that I could order drumming textbooks from America. They were not found in Helsinki’s shops. Wading through textbooks and the crumbs of professional musicians became methods. ”

in the 1960’s Koskiala played hard on records, television and gigs. In the early 1970s, he set out to learn from the world when his work as a drum teacher at the Oulunkylä Pop / Jazz College was about to begin.

Koskiala studied at Berklee College Of Music in the United States and brought a drum educator from there Alan Dawson the method on which the teaching of jazz drummers in Finland is still largely based.

“The idea came up that if we were going to start teaching in an educational institution, there would have to be more insight into the teaching task. In the spring of 1972, I was in Boston, and it was an incomprehensible luck to have Dawson, perhaps the best drum teacher in America, as a teacher, ”Koskiala recalls.

“I came back as a better musician and also as a slightly better person. Dawson didn’t just stare at the drums. He had the principle that he teaches music, and drums happen to be an instrument to express musical thoughts. ”

Koskiala also listened to and played Latin American music. He is heard, for example Dannyn in the 1967 lattice Rebecca and Nightmare.

“It intrigued how well different rhythm instruments create a functional rhythmic pattern in which all instruments have their own roles. It was really fascinating to see that there is a rhythm that already lives and breathes in three players. ”

In February 1976, Koskiala got to attend the Rio Carnival in Brazil for the first time. He witnessed the realization of the same principle, even though there were 300 drummers and a few thousand carnival crowds.

“Everyone sings and stays in rhythm. It’s pretty amazing, but it works and impresses the viewer. ”

The enthusiasm led to the establishment of Finland’s first samba school under the auspices of the Finland-Brazil Society. Koskiala practiced its drum group and also made Brazilian music known on radio and TV shows.

“In the 1970s, there was a demand for such activities. The winter carnival of Hotel Hesperia, which was run by the restaurant manager, was also a major influence on the samba rush. Reijo Tuomola. It was an event for twenty years that lasted a long weekend, but was talked about all year. ”

Koskiala played until retirement. He highlights hymn jazz gigs in particular to the highlights of his later career Ilkka Kuusiston with a band led by.

Today, the drummer spends a peaceful home life. He has followed the establishment of jazz and the foothold of Brazilian music in Finland with a positive mind. Koskiala’s contribution was significant in the beginning, and now the younger generations continue to operate.

“Although jazz has always been more or less minority music in Finland, it is very high quality at the moment. The teaching of Brazilian music and jazz is also really high quality. It is a question of qualitative development that could not have been dreamed of before. ”