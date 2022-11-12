80 years old | Marjukka Halttunen does not want to be the center of attention

Marjukka Halttunen, a child of a theater family, enjoys the freedom of her retirement days.

“I will follow acquaintances who work as actors with great love, but I haven’t felt that I wish I was there myself”, says Marjukka Halttunen in the lobby of the National Theater of his long-term workplace.

The freedom of retirement days feels “wonderful”.

Halttunen joined the National Theater in 1973 with her then-husband Esko to Roine with Tampere Työväen Theater. In a strongly politicized period, the National Theater was considered a harbinger of recession.

“The old colleagues didn’t say hello and they felt sorry for you, why are you going there”, he recalls.

Halttunen praises profusely Probably Savolaawho served as the director and general director of the National Theater in 1973–1991.

“You can ask for a more civilized and finer appreciator of acting. In all those difficult political times, he continued to work and built a versatile repertoire.”

On the national stage Halttunen also had time to play his father for a couple of years Kaarlo Halttunen (1909–1986) with. Mother too Hilkka Helinä (1916–1973) was an actor. As a child, Halttunen often fell asleep in the theater aisle while watching his parents’ performances.

However, the child of a theater family has not selfishly sought the limelight.

“Even though I’m such a burning mess from Savo Karja, I don’t like being the center of attention. I’ve always wanted to do ensemble work,” says the actor, who talks with lively humor.

“When acting, there is another person on top of my body, it gives me the courage to do anything.”

His last role at the National Theater was Kari Hotakainen and Juha Lehtolan in the play Who is who in 2009. In a cabaret-like show, he played the wisest man in Finland, Severi Petäjä (Ismo Kallio) wife.

“When the theater manager Maria-Liisa Nevala lamented that I didn’t get a party play, I said thank you Jesus, that would be the most horrible thing I can imagine. All that puffing up bothers me.”

Halttunen, known as a versatile character actor, likes his favorite work by Tony Kushner a play Angels in America in 1994. In the play about HIV, Halttunen played many roles, among others Ethel RosenbergAIDS doctor and rabbi.

Career choice happened at the age of 12, when Halttunen walked from the skating rink to the Kallio co-educational school after sports class.

“It was on the school steps that I decided that I would become an actor. I was always put in school Christmas plays and it was so much fun that I wanted to do the same as an adult.”

The parents did not influence the choice and the daughter, who grew up in a theater family, had seen the mundane and busy side of the profession. Even the parents did not have time to see their children in the school plays. However, Halttunen says that he has never needed “cheer groups that just mess up thoughts” in the stands.

The first engagement was at the Oulu City Theater right after graduation in 1966.

He was also asked to the Helsinki City Theater. “I didn’t agree to go there for a brick,” says Halttunen about the fate of young actors at the time, who had to be cast in small supporting roles, such as the role of a waiter or butler, where the most important task might have been to carry the tray.

“I specifically wanted to go to Oulu, so that I could do theater work in peace and believe in my own abilities. The departure was, in a way, becoming independent.”

Independence Halttunen, born in the middle of the Continuation War, had to train very early on. One and a half year old Marjukka and her brother Pekka were sent as war children to Sweden in 1944.

“I learned to speak in Sweden and when we returned after six months, I only spoke Swedish.”

He says that there are no traumas left over.

“It was probably more of a tragedy for the mother, who the children didn’t recognize when they returned.”

After his parents died, he found a pile of letters sent by parents in Sweden, inquiring about the children’s whereabouts.

“At that time, the Finnish government was of the opinion that it was best to cut ties with the Swedish family completely for the sake of the children.”

Halttunen contacted the Ruotsin family.

“Reuniting with Sweden’s mother was joyful. He recognized me right away on the quayside, even though I was already in my fifties.”

After retirement Halttunen is a traveling colleague Karin Pacius with nursing homes with performances containing poems and songs. The beloved job was left with the corona.

At the end of the interview, Halttunen inquires worriedly: “I haven’t cursed once, have I? I’ve been thinking that you have to stop cursing if you ever end up in a nursing home yourself.”