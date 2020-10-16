80 years old | Kymiring’s completion fulfilled Kari O. Sohlberg’s dream, but he does not consider the Finnish F1 race realistic

Today’s formula races are considered boring and pre-written by the motorsport influencer and Mika Häkkinen’s background force. The rule changes would bring evenness to the series, he says.

Kari O. Sohlbergin A long-standing dream came true when Kymiring graduated from Iitti’s Tillola in August 2019. Finland had lacked a modern motorway that met international standards and safety regulations.

Kymiring was supposed to run the World Motorcycle Series, MotoGP, in July, but the coronavirus postponed the race until next year. Kymiring has a five-year contract to host the MotoGP race. Motorsport influencer Sohlberg was involved in the implementation of the track project.

In principle, the Formula One World Championship could also be run on the track. In practice, however, the situation is different.

“Kymiring has been shown an F1 race. It’s not impossible, but it’s not simple. I am a realist. The competition would require the support of the state and large Finnish export companies. In Europe, organizing an F1 race costs about 20 million euros, in Asia about 60-70 million euros, ”says Sohlberg.

The rights to Formula One are owned by American Liberty Media, which takes the bulk of the race ticket and advertising revenue.

“The chances of getting money back from F1 are pretty slim. Asian countries want visibility in F1, and there the state pays for the violins. ”

Kari O. Sohlberg at his door in Espoo. He celebrates his 80th birthday in a family circle.­

Sohlberg was a strong background influencer when Mika Hakkinen won two world championships in F1 in 1998 and 1999. At the end of the 1995 season, Häkkinen drove hard in Australia. It was also a serious place for the Sohlberg family.

“Mika was so close to us. The injury was ferocious. When Mika won, the ticket was drawn to the portfolio. If Our countrythe song is playing, I stand up even more. ”

Sohlberg will still follow the F1 races if it goes on his schedule. He thinks it’s great that Finland has two drivers at the top of the sport, Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen.

“I was asked a few years ago who is the future Finnish world champion in motorsport,” replied Valtteri Bottas. But Kimi is so great! ” Sohlberg gets excited, but blames the races for the same breath.

“Modern cars are too advanced. The script is often clear before the F1 race even begins. Hopefully the rule changes will bring new life to the sport and the budgets of the big stables, Mercedes and Ferrari, would be reduced to a tenth of the current one. It brings smoothness. ”

Sohlberg also hopes for a change in the World Rally Championship.

“The situation is not good. There are only two factory stables in the World Series. Creating a situation where only a few can succeed, thereby diminishing interest. Cheaper cars and solutions should be brought into the series so that private garages can come along. At the national level, the species has a future, ”says Sohlberg.

The first his rally race Sohlberg drove 60 years ago. He participated in the Lohja Rally with a Volvo as a student gift from his parents. Sohlberg was a driver, even though he had been marked in the race as a map reader because his parents who had gone on a trip abroad had not given permission to drive.

Sohlberg finished with his partner Jussi Rouhunkoski with the overall competition eighth and won the then economy class, the current junior class. In the final special stage of the rally, Sohlberg drove the car out of the way but survived to the finish. After the race, there was a rush to get the car in order that the parents would not notice.

“That’s where the enthusiasm for motorsports started. However, I had no dream images of a professional career. I came to a sensible conclusion and started working in a family business. ”

In 1966, Sohlberg won the first Mountain Rally in Rovaniemi. Today, the race is run as the Arctic Lapland Rally.

Oy GW Sohlberg Ab is still owned by the family. Its largest owner is A diary and Sakari Sohlberg Foundation, chaired by Kari Sohlberg until the end of this year. This year, the foundation allocated 2.5 million euros to medical research and quality of life projects.

In 1982 Sohlberg was elected chairman of the AKK of the National Federation of Motorsports. The place opened when Raul Falin died tragically in an accident in Suurajoki, Jyväskylä.

Sohlberg was chairman of the board of AKK and the subsequent AKK-Motorsport for almost 30 years. He drove the rally enough that the people of the sport did not have to be ashamed on behalf of their chairman.

“I had no idea to take on responsible jobs in motorsport, but I agreed when asked. The task enriched my life and I enjoyed myself among the people. ”