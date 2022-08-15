80 years old | Käntäjäkonkari is a champion of comic books: Heikki Kaukoranta has Finnished, among others, Tintti, Corto Maltese and Krazy Kat

In addition to translations, Heikki Kaukoranta has written informational works about cartoons.

“I’m happythat passionate cartoon people have been publishing recently Altan’s cartoons and I got to translate them. Altan is the same age as me, he turns 80 a little over a month after me,” says Heikki Kaukoranta.

Altan’s albums Ada in the jungle, Ada in Macau and Columbus are Kaukoranta’s latest cartoon translations, but only the tip of the iceberg of his decades of work.

Altan may be more familiar to the general public than another great Italian comic master, Hugo Prattwhich Corto Maltese Kaukoranta has translated into Finnish since the beginning.

His wife Soile Kaukoranta flipped the albums Corto Maltese in Switzerland and Mu – The Lost Continentbut otherwise Heikki Kaukoranta has defined the talk of a warrior of fortune.

“In comics, the narration precedes the speech. The text must appear spoken, but you must not exaggerate. At first Corto seemed dryly drawn to me, but when I translated it, I lost my heart specifically to Corto as a person.”

Corto Maltese first appeared in Finland in Non Stop magazine in 1976. First album Corto Maltese in Siberia published in 1984.

Non Stop and its predecessor Ruutu presented European cartoons in Finnish from 1973–1979. Translating them was not Kaukoranta’s first contact with comic magazines.

As a child, he came home to Sarjakuvalehti, which was one of the first to appear in 1949. He also followed Donald Duck from the beginning. Even before that, Kaukoranta read cartoons in newspapers and magazines.

“It appeared in a comic magazine Olavi Vikainen stuff, but Superman and Pekka Pikanen were favorites. The natives fired. They usually looked more modest than the foreign ones.”

Far shore in childhood and youth, cartoons were feared to ruin children’s reading skills and incite youth to crime. Kaukoranta would have been a good example of how comics don’t hinder reading at least. He was also interested in poetry early on.

Things started to change in the 1960s, when the appreciation of pop culture began to improve. Kaukoranta was essentially involved in that effort in terms of cartoons.

In 1966, he compiled a bibliography of cartoons published in Finland, which was published as a book by the Helsinki University Library Finnish cartoon publications 1904–1966.

“I studied folkloristics, i.e. the comparative study of folk poetry. I asked the professor From Matti Kuuse, could I gather information from cartoons instead of puns. Kuusi jokingly said that nothing is so bad that folkloristics cannot study it.”

Folkloristics became a fashionable discipline, which was used as a basis for elevating pop to attention. Iskelmä was said to be a modern folk song. It was the wide popularity that gave reason to look at pop or mass culture as the culture of the deep layers of the people.

Kaukoranta changed the subject of his degree Brecht’s from lyricism to the problems of the aesthetic study of cartoons. Magazine stories appeared from his bibliography and he was asked to write about comics for magazines.

Soon, those interested in comics began to gather, for example, at Kaukorantto’s home. It led to the founding of the Finnish Comics Society in 1971.

In the year In 1972 Kaukoranta and Jukka Kemppinen written book Comics. For a long time, it was the only informational book in Finnish on the subject, and a few generations read about what the history of comics was like. Even in the world, only a handful of them had appeared.

“Jukka said that it was great to write history about a subject that doesn’t have a ready-made canon. However, a start was made by Stephen Becker from the book Comic Art in Americawhich highlighted three factors in particular: by George Herriman, By Milt Gross and Crockett Johnson.”

Herriman’s masterpiece Krazy Kat known to us as Kaukoranta Finnish translations. Grossin Count Screwloose and other series and Johnson’s Barnaby are still quite unknown to us.

Kaukoranta and Kemppinen always met on Tuesdays and looked at what they had accomplished. On the far side, there were a few foreign non-fiction books as models, and he corresponded with Belgium, France and Italy. Through the old-fashioned internet, i.e. mail, he received industry magazines.

“Not every cartoon that appeared in the world was blamed on itself. At first, Jukka thought that he would write about Americans and I would write about others. I dug into domestic cartoons and in the end it took all my time. I wrote about them and Jukka about the rest.”

The parts are not specified in the book, and Kaukoranta did research at the University of Helsinki library (now the National Library), where he worked from the time he was a student until he retired. Kaukoranta praises that even while making the book, there was a surprisingly wide range of comics.

The comics book Around that time, Kaukoranta’s career as a translator also began. He, Soile Kaukoranta and Jukka Kemppinen started translating Tintki into Finnish. Already before, he had translated Brecht and Prévert poetry.

Now the pensioner remembers his work at Myyrysniemi, where he has spent summers all his life. There, he dreams of finishing one more great work.

Kaukoranta has translated five collections by George Herriman that appeared in Finnish Krazy Kat – a classic. Its poetic language is so peculiar that the series has not even been translated into many languages. Kaukoranta has translated it naturally as if there were no problems.

“I have promised the Herriman newspaper that I will also translate the rest of the full-page Sunday series into Finnish. If only they could find a publisher. Maybe I’ll translate them, even if I can’t find them.”