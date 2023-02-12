Urho Kekkonen’s biography is Juhani Suomen’s most important life work.

Butter with strong grounds to say that the historian Juhani Suomen destiny has been the president Urho Kekkonen. During the years 1986–2000, Finland wrote and published Kekkonen’s unusually extensive biographical series, the eight volumes of which contain more than 5,000 pages. He has also edited four volumes of the president’s diaries and researched FAQs in other ways.

What did Kekkonen’s quarter-century reign mean to Finland and Finns?

“I would put the starting point as early as 1950, when he became prime minister for the first time,” the researcher explains.

During Kekkonen’s time, Finland was rebuilt and economic growth and growing social well-being were ensured.

“Around 1965, our policy of neutrality began to enjoy support both in the East and the West, and our president was treated as an international influence greater than the size of our country. He also rejected tying Finland to either bloc.”

Was UKK an irreplaceable person for Finland?

“His word could be trusted, like JK Paasikiven to the word, and he always took the same messages to the East as he did to the West. He was trusted in the Kremlin – Alexei Kosygin once stated that with Kekkonen as president, Finnish soil will not be used to attack them.”

While working as a civil servant at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finland was able to observe Kekkonen’s interpersonal skills.

“He was incomparable, whether he was in the company of a workman or a gentleman. Once I was able to witness this sovereignty also at the negotiating table of the Kremlin.”

Kekkos biography is Jykevä basic research, but when it came out it did not only raise admiration. Some historians protested Juhani Suomen’s first right to the presidential archive. He was also criticized for being Kekkonen’s court historian who explains things in the best light.

Basic Finnish envy?

“The most negative publicity came from anti-Kekko politicians who were alive, such as Johannes from Estonia and From Max Jakobson. On the other hand, yes, the Kekkos papers opened relatively faster for everyone than Mauno Koiviston archive.”

Yes, Koivisto, what changed with him in 1982?

“Nothing has changed at all,” says Suomi.

“I immediately made the foreign policy memorandums at UM to Koivisto, who assured that the foreign policy will continue unchanged. The attitude even turned slightly more welcoming towards the Soviet Union.”

For arguments Finland is content to smile at Kekko’s Finnishness.

“Our foreign policy is a good example of how a small country that has lost a war can get along with a large, aggressive neighbor. “Finnishization” was a slur around the world, which was also fueled by the Finnish right-wing with its gossip.”

The researcher distinguishes a series of tight spots in our relations with the East. Earlier there were night frosts and the note crisis, and the 1970s were largely characterized by the so-called communique battle, i.e. the fight for neutrality.

“At that stage, 1977, Kekkonen even had to threaten to resign.”

Juhani Suomi has never seen his long official career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sharply separated from research work.

“They have been serving the motherland the same way. The research work has indeed lasted longer, from 1965 until now.”

The researcher’s latest work will be published in the next few days.