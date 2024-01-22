80 years old | Jaakko Kalela had a long career as the president's chief of staff: “Yes, that's where one's identity goes completely”

Jaakko Kalela's relationship of trust with Mauno Koivisto was already built in the 1970s – while walking the dogs.

When a person works for more than twenty years as the president's chief of staff, the position already affects him inside.

“Yes, that's where your identity goes completely”, Jaakko Kalela states calmly – and laughs.

In his opinion, the head of the office should not present his own opinions, but the best thing is to carry out the will of his superior, to act as an extension of his hand.

Jaakko Kalela led the president's office for no less than 21 years – and before that was the president's foreign policy adviser for a decade. Kalela focused on security policy and Eastern relations. They got to know each other as managers Urho Kekkonen, Mauno Koivisto, Martti Ahtisaari and Tarja Halonen.

Kalela admits that he has accumulated a lot of information in his office that he can never reveal. “There is still something to keep secret in the memory, but there is more that it would not be appropriate to talk about.”

However, the official career that began in his thirties was preceded by youth. Jaakko Kalela grew up in an academic family in Helsinki – his father was a botany professor, his mother a biology teacher – and as a teenager he was fascinated by history and politics.

“To the extent that I am an early riser of the 60s, I was already interested in social issues in the 50s. Value “Son” Bringing and Vainö Tanner's from memoirs, my grandfather AK Cajanderin from archives and Khrushchev's Stalin– it all started with the revelations. The themes carried me along.”

The 1960s still opened in a different way and woke up globally, he adds.

“For example, between Koivisto and Gorbachev there were moments when you felt like you were witnessing history,” says Jaakko Kalela, chief of staff who was present.

Lived in 1973. Kalela headed the Foreign Policy Institute and wrote his dissertation until Kalevi Sorsan that phone call changed everything. Sorsa passed on Kekkonen's invitation to become the president's foreign policy advisor. “I hesitated but agreed.”

Of course, it was Kekkonen and Sorsa's fault. Still, Kalela mentions the president's attitude separately: “Your deals were done right away, he received me seriously and encouragingly.”

Kalela considers his choice to be in line with the political pattern of the 1970s. The structure called the Kekkonen-Sorsa kingdom flourished, Kekkonen's room for maneuver had increased with improved relations with the Sdp – and Kalelaki served that.

My time with Kekkonen only got better and better.

“As he got older, he trusted and leaned on us even more in the office.”

Even though Kalela doesn't see poorly managed points at the end of Kekkonen's term, “it would have been better for the president to retire in 1978”. Kekkonen resigned in 1981.

When Mauno Koivisto became president, what else changed?

“Essentially nothing. He consciously kept the UKK's main line, which disappointed many,” says Kalela. “Of course, the difference was that Koivisto didn't get involved in the small twists and turns of domestic politics.”

What was the chancellor's relationship with Koivisto like? “It was a very confidential relationship,” Kalela replies. The conversational connection had become closer already in the 1970s, when the men lived close to each other in Siltasaari and both acted as their family's dog walker. Zoo Bay was visited – and talked about.

Jaakko Kalela has had a lot of “glimpses” from his career, but he doesn't want to write memoirs.

From an official career Jaakko Kalela has had a lot of “flashes” in his mind. There are frequent discussions between the leaders of Koivisto and the Kremlin, Ahtisaari's top moments in the Kosovo process. Drama, glimpses of success and happiness.

That's why it's worth asking: what about those memoirs?

“I won't do that anymore at this age, and I haven't systematically taken notes either,” says Kalela.

On the other hand, he has put his “manual archive” in order, and two hundred organized folders will soon end up in the National Archives.