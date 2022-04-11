80 years old | “I’ve always tried to find humor in my roles,” says actress Oiva Lohtander, who has been called the best in the Milky Way’s fan feedback.

Oiva Lohtander says that she is following the current world situation “too closely”. “I still believe that young people can solve this situation, the world is young. I am an optimist, everything is still going well. ”

Actor Oiva Lohtander sits at the window table of a Helsinki restaurant and flashes a stack of paper like any sensitive material. Clips that split between calendars are picks from your career. They act a bit like sticky notes in an interview, although Lohtander jokes otherwise.

“Well, a person prone to narcissism when I am, I complain about these with me,” he says with his familiar voice.

Undeniably the clips are flattering, after all, Lohtander is one of the most beloved actors in the country. One of the most memorable roles is currently playing on television. Yle is renewing Tapio Piirainen Raidseries (2000), which Commissioner Jansson’s unscrupulous figure once brought to Lohtander praise and fan mail.

“Of course I got pissed that we are masters here. One letter said it was the best actor in the Milky Way, ”Lohtander says and laughs.

About acting Lohtander got excited about the theater. As a teenager, he saw him on the barrel shelf of the National Theater Martti Katajiston In Hamletand that was enough.

“After the show, I went along the ice road to Suomenlinna and started shouting remarks. I said no to the devil, I can do it myself! ”

After years at the Theater Academy and various theaters, Lohtander ended up at the Finnish Television Theater in 1971. There he spent most of his career.

“Overall, the TV theater was a good time. We had a big ensemble, young and old. A lot was done Brecht, Shakespeare and others. Lately, the lack of classics has been annoying, I missed good plays. I think every generation should have a grip on the classics and the directors have their own views on them. ”

One the newspaper clip recalls a stellar moment in the early years of his TV career. Lohtander had just played a llama Hella Wuolijoki Justinain the TV version of the play. Tauno Palo had played the same role in the film Forward – to life (1939).

“Tauno shouted at me in Viiskulma across the street ‘Oiva, Oiva, come here’. He slapped his hand on the shoulder and said ‘Thank you, Oiva, thank you. Now I also know how my lama Harmaalahti should have done. ‘”

The sincerity of the actor’s legend gave Lohtander vitality for a long time. He himself has wanted to share the same with younger actors.

“Yes, it’s important to be praised when the place is. For example Leea Klemola or Juha Hurme are two hugely talented theater makers. Finnish theater is in good hands when there are people like them. I also really appreciate the directors Tapio Piirainen, Hannu Heikinheimo, Jotaarkka Pennanen and Heidi Köngäs. ”

After freezing retired from YLE in 2002, Lohtander returned to the theater.

“I got excited about these small cities – Seinäjoki, Kuopio, Tampere, Mikkeli, Heinola – where I didn’t even know the actors. I noticed that damn it, there is great theater elsewhere in Finland as well. ”

How did it feel to come back after years of getting used to acting in front of the camera?

“It was a pretty hard game when I hadn’t been on stage for years and then it went into a big play with a lot of text. That’s when it was exciting. ”

When he hits the ramp fever, Lohtander says he recalls how he completed his master’s degree in swimming at the age of 12 at Primus. The degree included jumping from the tower. For a high-profile appetite, the task seemed insurmountable.

“It was my turn, and I was really scared. I heard when the guys downstairs talked about not being dare to go, it will be back soon. I thought not the devil, here we go to death. I climbed upstairs there – and jumped. Yes, my friends are silent. ”

Most recently in 2013, Lohtander played at the Seinäjoki City Theater Dario Fo’ta. There is still fire in acting, but the realities must be accepted. Not everything is worth leaving, even if there are inquiries.

“Aging right now means a lot of cramps that bathing can help with.”

Recent corona restrictions seemed particularly heavy precisely because of the closure of swimming pools. Lohtander usually swims five kilometers a week for a total of ten kilometers.

“But the corona stuff is small alongside the current one with all the NATO.”

In the midst of it all, it can be hard to find the joy that people have wanted to produce in their work, he admits.

“I’ve always tried to find humor in my roles as well. Let’s think about it though We are in Kosolan (1991) Vihtori Kosola. Kosola did everything I don’t accept, but still defends the role and wants to find a person underneath – humor. But Putin they would be hard to find. ”

Lohtander says he is following the world situation “too closely”.

“I still believe that young people can solve this situation, the world is young. I am an optimist, everything is still going well. ”