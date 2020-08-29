80 years old | Industrial boss Krister Ahlström saw the collapse of the Soviet market and the rise of the Far East up close

Kristerin Ahlström grandfather Antti Ahlström (1827–1896) created an industrial empire in the late 19th century. Sawing flourished and the Finnish economy diversified.

Krister Ahlström, on the other hand, ran a large family business at the end of the 20th century, when the Finnish economy also flourished – but suddenly fell into trouble.

The end of Eastern trade. Recession.

“We were in no way prepared for the collapse of Eastern trade in the early 1990s, but it came like a flash from a clear sky,” Krister Ahlström returns to the mood of the time.

In addition to Ahlström’s CEO, he also chaired the board of employers’ STK at the time.

As an author and seer.

“In the last years of the 1980s, I met two Russian dissidents and top scholars who claimed that the end of the Soviet Union was already looming. I didn’t believe them. ”

Soviet exports when the stagnation, the main concern was how to rescue the foreign exchange claims of bilateral trade.

And how to save jobs, Ahlström adds.

When the Soviet Union’s share of total exports had risen to one-fifth, it took its time to create substitute markets and suitable exports for the rest of the world.

“A tight situation, but fortunately we were able to find new markets within a reasonable time, especially from the Far East and the United States. It protected employment from an even tougher drop, and marketing diversified in the face of compulsion. ”

Ahlström praises the unions’ sense of responsibility and acceptance in those bad times. “The trade union movement was of patriotic quality.”

The recession of the 1990s was sunk for other reasons as well. “The Bank of Finland had liberated the banking world too quickly, a world of gamblers was born, floating in unfounded ecstasy,” he sums up.

As a young man Ahlström took a clear path in life.

“I had aimed to become an engineer very early on, and the engineer I came from Pol’s machine department. During the library period, connections and deep friendships were made, and we learned to take care of a wide variety of things, ”he recalls.

For the future, it was crucial for Ahlström to get to know the industrial base To Wilhelm Wahlfors (1891–1969) in the 1960s.

“He was active in Teknologföreningen, it was almost even closer to him than the Wärtsilä Group,” Ahlström recalls with a smile.

“Vikkelä-Ville was a very strong respected figure, dominant but friendly.”

Krister Ahlström was employed as a plant engineer by Wärtsilä and eventually rose to become one of the group’s industry group leaders.

He emphasizes that 15 years to himself as the most professionally educated.

“My engineering skills deepened and refined. Wärtsilä was an organization of street fighters where everyone trusted each other. ”

The perspective changed in 1982 when he moved to the family company, Ahlström Oy’s CEO.

The Group’s strategy and structure had to be rebuilt, new ones had to be cut down and the most viable sectors strengthened.

“It took about a decade, but we succeeded,” he sighs.

At the same time At the time, he was piloting STK and Finnish and European metal industry organizations. Not minor responsibilities either.

In 2012, Ahlström was elected Iconist.

It is not just a title but a position that only one person gets at a time.

Ikiteekkari, who takes his job seriously, speaks with satisfaction about Aalto University, where three universities were merged.

In order to utilize the resources of the alumni, they have already been completed, Ahlström states.

“There have been three careers in my life, an engineer, a business director and an Ikiteekkar,” says Krister Ahlström.

Modestly, he does not mention his fourth, sailing career. He is still a world champion since 1975.