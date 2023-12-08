80 years old | “I was born in the wrong country, a bird of paradise in disguise,” says fashion entrepreneur Roswitha Möhring

In the peak years of her life, Roswitha Möhring worked as a model, trained models and organized fashion shows. Now life is in Lieksa. “You have to be smart.”

“HEART yes, I miss Helsinki. Anyway, I feel that I was born in the wrong country, a bird of paradise in disguise, and Lieksa is from the extreme periphery”, entrepreneur in the fashion industry Roswitha Möhring describes. “If I didn’t have a house, I wouldn’t be here but on Boulevard in Helsinki.”

Möhring currently lives in Lieksa in North Karelia and takes care of his childhood home there. He ran a fashion museum in the house from 2001 to 2014. After that, the most regular expenses of the day have been aqua gym on weekdays and the gym on weekends.

“You have to be smart. There is a nice swimming hall here, and my burial place is also here, although my loved ones get upset when I say that,” Möhring continues.

“Of course, everyone has their ups and downs, but humor has always saved me. I’m also very aesthetic, and decorating my home has been a saving grace. And every day I change clothes, at least a scarf. It lifts the mood, even though nobody here in Lieksa notices it.”

FROM THE TIMES OF CHILDHOOD In Lieksa, Möhring remembers how he was shouted at because he was the illegitimate child of a German officer. He admired Brigitte Bardotwanted to be in the movies and to be famous himself and, at his mother’s urging, left to study Latin, German and psychology at the University of Jyväskylä.

On a joint trip to Mallorca, her mother arranged an internship for her Monsieur Mossen hair and beauty salon in Helsinki. Soon she won the Miss Jyväskylä summer and Finland’s most beautiful cover girl competitions. The following Christmas, she was married to a fashion entrepreneur Kaisu Heikkilän of a boy Markku Heikkilän with.

“When I was taken to the show, Kaisu Heikkilä dressed me in a wonderful wedding dress. I don’t know if I fell in love with the man, the mother, or the suit, but it was fun. I married the right man and got into the right family. I learned a lot about fashion from my mother-in-law and got invited to great fashion shows and other events around the world.”

Soon children were born Marianne and Marko, and Möhring lived the idyll of his life. He worked as a model, trained models and organized his own fashion shows.

He says the most difficult thing in his life so far is the death of his son Marko from a cerebral infarction in the summer of 2020.

“I will never recover from it. I’m waiting for that reunion until the world ends and the sun goes out.”

ANOTHER Möhring married the CEO of Rettig Oy Kurt Lindholm with.

“In a way, Kurre worshiped me, but the relationship lacked something else, I had unintentionally searched for my father. And I’m not really the relationship type, I’ve adapted poorly to unions. Freedom is one of my themes”, he characterizes.

Möhring came to faith in 1984 as an American evangelist Luis Palau at the event in the ice hall in Helsinki. He attended two years as a theologian Miikka Ruokanen bible school and worked as a lay evangelist for ten years.

“There was drama then, my mother also died. I was deep in faith, I believed in the power of God. I am an eternal seeker and I wanted to find, not only a partner, but also some truth about life and a strong spiritual experience. I still pray a lot.”

MÖHRING admits that he sometimes longed for publicity, which he also considered compensation for his childhood sorrows.

“It was hard when there was no longer that special service. I thought, am I this ordinary, don’t I have a glow? Interviews stopped, everything stopped, it felt terrible. But now it’s a new generation, you just have to get used to it,” he says.

“I would have hoped that Aira Samulin would have lived to be a hundred years old. But I’m not an eternal idol either, I also decay. Where are Lenita Airisto and Paula Koivuniemi? I’m not the only one left out of the limelight. But I can dress myself and put on shows.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Möhring goes to the gym and then dresses in the golden outfit he got from his daughter Marianne. Bigger parties were already celebrated in July in the yard of the childhood home.

“After Marko’s death, it has been difficult to make plans for the future. But I hope to find a nice terraced apartment and keep fit by jogging. I’ve already gotten so much from traveling. My biggest wish is that Marianne’s family would stay alive.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self? “I would say let it burn and don’t regret your actions! And I can say that I have no regrets. A little more specifically, I would also say that you should be more tactful in human relationships. I’ve been too critical, I could have kept some of the roars in my stomach.”