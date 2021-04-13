80 years old | Hannu Peltomaa, a film industry veteran, has done everything possible in his career, his favorite band Raptori from last year also got help.

Hannu Peltomaa is known, for example, for his film Men of the Beaches, which is a Finnish classic of the documentary.

“No They knew nothing but that they are a bad-smelling nuisance. But they were revealed to be real people, ” Hannu Peltomaa recalls.

Peltomaa talks about the homeless alcoholics he made a movie about Men on the beaches (1971). The classic of Finnish documentary won the Tampere Film Festival’s international competition. The award has remained in the home country only three times.

Men on the beaches began to germinate in the home corners of Peltomaa in Katajanokka. There was a hostel around the corner, so alcoholics ran down the street. Some told Peltamaa about their lives. They were already visible in the background in his student film, a documentary City in danger (1967).

“My brothers Erkki was at work then Risto in Järva Filminor and me Aito Mäkinen and Vikre Lehtisen with the film crew. We did days of other movies and evenings we filmed Beach men. I didn’t imagine getting that close to them, but I got the guys on my side. ”

On the beaches the men were scheduled to perform at the Tampere Film Festival last month, when the premiere turned 50 years old. The celebration was missed when the festival could only be held online. But Peltamaa has an almost finished sequel to it, Always is hope.

“I met in 2006 Kalenthat flashes Beach men. I interviewed him, and we toured old places in Helsinki. The filmed material remained then, but a couple of years ago the exhibition at the Helsinki City Museum Bottled mail from Kurvista reminded me of that, and I decided to finish the film. ”

Bottled mail from Kurvista was based on the edge Lönnrot called Johan Knut Harjun material about the lives of the same alcoholics as Men on the beaches.

There is always hope tells the story of Kale. He sobered up and lived until 2009, over the age of 80. The documentary may be seen together in Tampere next year Beach men with.

At the time of that documentary, Peltomaa was at the beginning of his career. Along the way, he has done almost everything possible in front of his bread: directed, photographed, cut, produced.

Already at the age of 12 Peltomaa borrowed a bellows camera from his father’s workplace, the police station. The big brothers had taught to develop photographs. In the films, young Hannu went from her mother in secret.

“I got caught when I couldn’t bear not to tell about the plot of the movies. At the Department of Camera Art, I got really excited about the film and started watching more than ten films a week. ”

White deer (1952) known Erik Blomberg taught technology at the Department of Camera Art of the School of Art and Design. Arable land began to help Blomberg with a steak salary Gallen-Kallela making a document. He worked in parallel with his studies and says he learned more at work.

Rauni Mollberg The earth is a sinful song in the film (1973) Peltomaa was the second photographer Kari Sohlberg with. Pretty good person in the film, he was the main photographer and editor.

Veikko Aaltonen Dinosaurdocumentary recently brought Mollberg up to date. Arable land corrects the image of a cow’s birth attack, which is also discussed in the documentary.

“The calf was born quite normally, but was only slaughtered then. Molle told the host to push its pieces into the cow and pull them out again. It didn’t seem to bother the cow. It ate a bucket of potatoes during the filming. ”

Newborn the fate of the calf was both harsh. Peltomaa confirms that Mollberg might have treated the Actors and the other film crew harshly.

“There was always someone to discriminate against, and he always mumbled women. I couldn’t think of it then like I do today. A sinful song in the filming, he blew tobacco smoke starring the protagonist Maritta Kivimäki on his face to make him cry. I pointed out that it doesn’t work. Molle got angry, but stopped. ”

Mollberg never mistreated the arable land and invited him to photograph it Pretty good person movie.

Peltomaa was still a voice assistant under Mollberg’s last direction, Erno Paasilinnan Youthin the episode of the TV series based on short stories Trip (2004).

“Molle was still talking about women in the same tone, even though the voice was already a little weakened.”

In the field The versatile production includes two short-term Raptor video films of short shorts, documentaries, children’s films, etc.: Raptori Moe! (1990) and Driftwood hay (1991).

They consist of music videos and concert recordings by the hugely popular Raptori. At about fifty, Peltomaa was at the forefront of Finnish rap!

“Raptorin JuFo III is my son. At that time, my production company had large premises at the Cable Factory, and the boys practiced there, so it was natural to make videos, ”says Peltomaa.