80 years old | “Gives meaning to life as it strives for equality, democracy and human rights,” says Minister Kalevi Kivistö, who switched from science to politics in the 1960s.

Kalevi Kivistö became acquainted with new ideas in the 1960s. Time was not wasted, he says.

“It was inspiringly optimistic time, the atmosphere became dynamic and new ideas and values ​​surfaced ”, the Minister Kalevi Kivistö structure their years of study in the 1960s. And after a moment, as a sociologist, he adds, “At least my intergenerational experience, if not my key experience, developed from that upheaval.”

In Jyväskylä, Kivistö became a student activist, debated in journals and research circles, and positioned himself early on as Skdl’s socialists.

“It played a part in the choice Gesture by Alenius and Skdl’s renewed policies. “

The firstborn son of the working family has its roots in the Kurikka soil. Kalevi “Kallu” Kivistö, who was then accustomed to the people to feel completely correct, as a minister and party leader who never raised his voice, still did not grab a touch of South Ostrobothnia.

Kingdom politics Kivistö says that he was a little accidental. In the 1972 elections, the first-timer would have 4,250 votes and Skdl’s number one position in Central Finland. The well-started science career of an educational sociologist was buried under full-time politics. Kivistö started as a minister as early as 1975.

The most tense year of government was 1981. In the crisis of power at that time, Kivistö was the prime minister Mauno Koivisto, which absolutely needed Skdl ‘s background support for the continuation of the board. Paavo Väyrynen tried to overthrow the government in the meantime, as it would have been a primary betrayal for the center party by the president Urho Kekkonen for the period after. Everyone knew Kekkonen’s time was running out.

Spring In 1981, Kivistö recalls one of his visits to Koivisto’s office. “There were constitutional opuses on the table all the way. The matter was discussed there, and Mauno stood by the window looking at the Senate Square and said that ‘it would not bother to give all the power to a stick’. ”

Koivisto won his gamble – and the government stayed together. It was more important for the government to enjoy the confidence of Parliament than of the President.

The power struggle was repeated in September 1981, during Kekkonen’s sick leave. Koivisto and Kivistö’s confidence held again, and a non-aligned minister Esko Rekola in his language position, he supported the prime minister in the situation as well.

Where The Koiviston – Kivistö axis was based on Western Finland? “I think we soon had mutual trust. And when we were both sociologists, there was often talk of those themes from outside politics as well. He was also familiar with Marxism and often wanted to reflect on it. ”

When Skdl resigned at Christmas 1982 Kalevi Sorsan III from the Board, the departure took place against the will of Chairman Kivistö. “Our strategy broke down in that detachment, for negligible reasons and under the pressure of our internal opposition.” It haunted Kivistö, who left politics as soon as the opportunity arose – he was appointed governor of Central Finland in 1984.

Kivistö was nominated for president twice, in 1982 and 1988. The first candidacy was against the KGB boss of Tehtaankatu. Viktor Vladimirovin express prohibition.

“Between the two, he demanded our support To Ahti Karjalainen or that Skdl nominate Aarne Saarisen. When I said that Skdl would decide on his own candidate, Vladimirov’s response was a direct shout, ”Kivistö recalls with amusement – even though his relations with the East froze at the time.

“Then at the Tehtaankatu reception, Viki referred to the Eastern Trade Mining Councils standing in the group, stating that‘ these men know how to deal with Soviet relations ’. He wanted to embarrass me. ”

Of the year The 1988 presidential election was already held during Gorbachev’s time, and Kivistö’s Movement-88 campaign was not affected by the Kremlin. Non-aligned and Greens also joined, and a valid election result (10.5%) accelerated the emergence of the Left Alliance. The saying became common in the rocks: a good man, the wrong party.

What does the total balance look like, Kalevi Kivistö – was it right to change science into politics?

“I don’t feel like wasting time. Gives meaning to life in the pursuit of equality, democracy and human rights. ”

What about the left image?

“Members and supporters of the Left Alliance are already a young modern people, and each generation, of course, sets its own goals. It is good that the entire left is in the government. ”

Long line optimist.