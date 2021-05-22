80 years old | For Laila Björkstam, theater only changed from a hobby to a job when Lasse Pöysti guided her in wise words

Acting was really supposed to be Laila Björkstamille just “such a wonderful hobby”. He had started his theater hobby as an elementary school student at the Juniorteatern in Kruununhaka. After writing as a student, he went to the University of Helsinki to read literature and languages.

But then came a call. Rector of a Swedish-language theater school Gerda Wrede called.

“I would need you here for theater school now.”

After graduation, Björkstam toured the country for a few years with the Skolteatern. Then called Lasse Pöysti.

“He said he would like to draw me. Yeah, well, it could be a fun variation for a while. ”

About a decade-long career began at Lilla Teatern.

Laila Björkstam gives an interview in her bright home in Pikku Huopalahti. The home is high up, the landscape is spacious. Next to the table, Aslan, a 4-year-old Tibetan Spaniel, is poking on the carpet. Aslan snoozes, but it may be a little surprising: Do you want to see what?

Björkstam speaks Finnish, and speaks well. Still, in the sentences, above, there is that nice clang that can be heard by native Swedish speakers.

Laila Björkstam feels that various roles as an actress have been a safe way for her to get out of her own introvert.

Björkstam says that when Lillan started playing plays in Finnish, it was a big challenge for him. But Pöysti thanked him for the good Finnish language in Härmä.

“I had no idea what he meant by that – but he explained that it is the most beautiful Finnish that can be!”

Even in Lillan, Laila Björkstam did not take the acting as true at first. But Pöysti changed everything.

“He guided me and I realized that hey, this is a really serious profession! Since then, I’ve been a 100 percent actor. Pöysti said: never overestimate your skills and always strive every single night for better role work. I will never forget his many wise teachings. ”

In the autumn of 2019, Äktenskapsgrejen premiered at Lilla Teatern, where Laila Björkstam co-starred with Jonna Järnefelt, among others. “The opportunity to play in Lillan was the pinnacle of it all, the role felt hugely demanding for the 78-year-old. But I succeeded and the thanks from the audience became more than enough. Besides, my own memory improved considerably. ”

Tranquility born at the last minute, Björkstam grew up in Katajanokka. In the large yard and exciting harbor blocks, the kids had fun playing. The maternal grandparents who fled the Russian Revolution in Saint Petersburg lived in the same house.

Cold tremors cannot be prevented as Björkstam describes how his grandmother went to St. Petersburg outside the prison to listen to what she thought were the sounds of her husband’s execution. Scots, shots, but saw this one walking out of the prison gate, accidentally released.

That same evening, the family was on a Finnish train, where a resourceful grandmother staged a sleeping drunken husband traveling without a passport.

What a terrible adventure!

But Björkstam himself has wild coincidences. At the age of three, she ended up in the hospital for asthma and pneumonia for almost a year.

“I had to spend Christmas Eve there and I was so angry. I even tried to escape, there was a ladder in my room. Of course they caught me. ”

When he got out of the hospital, he was about to leave for a war child.

“I remember how there were a huge number of us in the hold of the ship. There were blankets and they slept there that night. ”

Because Björkstam was afraid, he was aggressive – and kicked a sidemate “into the peff as long as I went out on my own”.

However, the family in Sweden was wonderful, and the visits to Stockholm continued even when I returned home. “They were that second mother and grandfather to me. So dear family, and what luck when you compare what happened to many others. ”

“Fammi berättar.” Under that heading, Laila Björkstam says she writes down her own and previous generations of stories for her seven grandchildren.

It’s easy to believe that there are enough stories. For example, from the years of Lilla Teatern, when, among other things, “Elina Salo, Bisse, Nisse Brandt and Gusse Wiklund“Were with each other like one big family.

“We knew how to be just the way we were. If there was grief, then it was shown. If there was joy, it was shown. ”

“The most temperamental and vivid of the three is journalist Frida Uhl, played by Laila Björkstam (left),” Kirsikka Moring wrote in her review of the play Var tog du elden? The work about Strindberg’s wives was performed at the Svenska Teatern in 1998. The other two wives were played by Susanna Ringbom and Hellen Willberg.

Even the children got involved in the joint effortlessly. Four of them were born to Björkstam.

It knew more life adventures for Björkstam, who raised children mainly as a single parent. For example, there was my own little house in the Green Valley, a penny stretch, a lot of work – but also an unforgettable Sabbath year in Stuttgart, where the children were easily admitted to the Steiner school.

“Except a little Hannibal, which was only three. ”

The youngest had to wait four days from January before the kindergarten doors opened.

So happy memories.

Little Hannibal is also associated with the greatest sorrow of Björkstam’s life: the pit died of diseases caused by diabetes in March 2012.

Tears well up in Björkstam’s eyes. “There can be nothing worse in life.”

Then the total amount, as Björkstam says in his Härmälä Finnish. That’s definitely the good thing to have at the end of a birthday interview.

“This acting: a better, more fun and more interesting profession I would never have found anywhere else. Went to the full button. I am an introvert, which means it is important to be in my own world without others. But role work in life has been where I’ve gotten out of introverting and being like another person. ”

“It feels like after all the roles, I haven’t cracked inside, but got a whole. I am terribly happy right now in my life. ”

When the Tibetan Spaniel Aslan was a puppy, Laila Björkstam was afraid of stepping on it. He was used to big dogs, he had always had a Leonberg dog before.