80 years old | Esko Riepula, who fought for the University of Lapland, does not see the current university policy as beautiful: “Everyone is a little dissatisfied”

Esko Riepula struggled at the University of Lapland, and led it for a quarter of a century.

Lapin rector emeritus of the university Esko Riepula is known as a light-hearted man – from a young age.

“Morning porridge, intense reading, lunch, again crunching into the evening, and being hit on a check for midnight. From the morning the same round… ”, he describes his student norm days in 1960s Tampere. “I lived in a Domus dormitory, I didn’t take out a student loan, and I lived by earning summers at work.”

Studies slipped, and Riepula became Finland’s first master of public administration in 1967. “Then I could celebrate a little,” he laughs. “But soon I started as an assistant at the same department.”

Riepula had grown up as a blacksmith’s son in Northern Ostrobothnia, and he became unusually enthusiastic about reading. After high school, he toured in manual labor until he ended up at a business school in Rovaniemi.

“The principal of the college Keijo Jääskeläinen knew how to instill in me the joy and fire of learning, and suddenly all studying became easy and motivated – all the way to dissertation and research work. ”

Tampere at the university, his academic career curved with success. Riepula felt that the administrative sciences, especially public law, were striking well in society and politics as well as in law.

“Jaakko Uotila as a professor was permissive, Antero Jyränki again an invaluable guide on the path of research and writing, ”he names his trendsetter.

A rather radical reputation did not bother him when Riepula became secretary of the Constitutional Committee in 1970. In his work, he became acquainted with the political elite and found that there were no strangers there. “It was an important observation, and the knowledge also facilitated future struggles on behalf of the University of Lapland. Anyone could call and get an appointment. ”

He remembers as the sharpest brain of the Constitutional Committee Georg C. Ehrnroothin, Veikko Vennamon and Jacob Söderman. “They were stars, the other members of the committee just wise.”

Lapin the university did not become Riepula’s last, but the biggest battle it was. He was invited to be the chief designer of the project in Rovaniemi, and the governor of Lapland became the second active advocate. Asko Aries.

“Asko and Esko became brothers in arms in university. Aries was determined and temperamental, and I don’t think that with an ordinary sock consumer, the project would have been won, ”Riepula praises.

The founding of the university culminated in 1978 and 1979. Riepula made a visit to Parliament crucial in the summer of 1978, when the party secretary of the SDP Ulf Sundqvist the Prime Minister was on the train Kalevi Sorsalta the establishment budget for the 1979 budget. “Your visit was not in vain,” Sundqvist snorted to Riepula.

Many pits awaited ahead before higher education in Lapland began. Opposition was faced by right-wing MPs, university lawyers from the south, as well as businessmen from the University and Science Policy Foundation, the “Chancellery Foundation”, supported by big business. The legal teaching of Lapland in particular was considered almost a sacrilege.

“Equalizing study opportunities was my basic goal, the University of Lapland my mission,” Riepula thinks about the situation four decades ago.

This today, the University of Lapland is considered a success. Do you think you can succeed in Lapland, Principal Riepula?

“We soon got the whole thing in working patterns. The university has brought a strong current to Rovaniemi and Lapland, and some of the thousands of young students are settling in the province more permanently. The impact on demographics and livelihoods is positive, entrepreneurship is growing, ”he lists. “Now that I think, leaving Lapland without a university would have been a disaster.”

Riepula does not see the general university policy of the country as beautiful. External decision-making has played too much of a role in universities, and autonomy has collapsed. It instills in the staff a feeling of frustration, insecurity and outsiders. “My own academic dynamics have been pressed down, and everyone is a little dissatisfied,” the principal estimates.