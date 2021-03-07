80 years old | Elina Luukanen, known for her works that exude a quiet atmosphere, says that a metal graphic artist must enjoy solitude: “Work is slow and difficult craftsmanship”

Elina Luukanen’s art graphics came to an end when she was her husband’s caregiver, but hopes of resuming work processes did not. Subconsciousness and slowness are fascinating.

Few lives in a home immortalized as fine art as Elina Luukanen. Although you can’t visit now, you don’t have to guess the atmosphere terribly. The subjects of Luukanen’s numerous metal graphic works have been the almost timeless mood of the front workers in his home with its old furniture, huge bookshelves and classic windows. Töölö’s works do not show people, as is not the case in Luukanen’s art, which always has a very strong and soothing feeling of silence.

However, the artist, one of Finland’s most successful graphic artists, has not received works made in recent years, although he needs work. Silence descended on my own life.

“When my husband got a brain haemorrhage in 2001, and he went from year to year being slowly downward, I liked the performance in addition to all the time ensures that there is time for my art. I couldn’t even think of teaching, for example. Five years ago, I noticed that there were no more topics in my head, ”says Luukanen.

“It’s been disappointing, because my mom, for example, did the graphics even last spring. But it may be that the subjects are still beginning to flash in the mind. It may be that one can be found here at home again. ”

When known as a historian Niilo Luukanen died last October, the comfort brought by the fact that this had been allowed to live to the end of the home. The artist finally woke up to how much time he had. It seemed to be flooded with windows and doors. When Luke’s mother Lea Ignatius died in 1990, the daughter made works about the loss, but now the grief work struck directly into everyday life.

“I have been happily sauvakäveltyä a lot and done arrangements required by the law relating to the death of hope. All of Niilo’s own belongings, my office supplies brought home six years ago due to plumbing repairs, and the bookshelves that have been messed up for 20 years are unorganized.

On the other hand, order and cleanliness have never been at the top of the Luukanen family’s priorities. The artist himself has been described as distracted. Even in his works, very often a piece of clothing, paper or a letter left loose in the room is drawn.

“On top of all that, I have a bad memory, which, however, always leaves an exact mark when I encounter a topic of interest. In general, I do not have a notebook, but the picture goes somewhere subconscious, which I always used to trust. “

On the other hand talkative, on the other hand focused. Those facts seem to describe Luukanen’s personality.

“Making metal graphics requires that you also enjoy solitude and like problem solving. The work is slow and difficult craftsmanship. Only ten works could be created a year, although I often used to work late in the evenings in addition to my normal working day. ”

Luukanen has noticed that in recent years the number of young metal graphic artists has decreased. When he himself sometimes tried making watercolors, for example, it felt like a far too spontaneous technique.

What is striking about Luukanen’s graphics is that it is very loyal to its own style: the themes are repeated courtyard views and rooms from different countries, and the colors are shades of brown and ultramarine blue.

“That, too, is probably a question of character. I’ve done just honestly what has been interested in and tried to do it as well as possible. I have seen no reason to experiment. Besides, the trend is often soon old-fashioned. ”

Although Luukanen has had to go through grief lately, he says he is lucky. Has been a good husband, has two sons and grandchildren, has friends, has been supported and encouraged to do metal graphics and so on.

“I have often been asked whether the inhumanity of my graphics is oriental thinking or what it is. However, neither feature has been a conscious choice. Anyway, one’s own things and life should not be over-theorized. I haven’t wanted to read a single master’s degree made from my art CG Jungin in the light of theories. The butterfly’s wing should not be touched or whatever it is said. ”

When Luukas is asked to tell about his childhood, he soon ends up describing the wooden and brick houses and other facilities in his hometown of Vaasa, Vaskiluoto. And that doesn’t seem to be because there was anything wrong with childhood.

Places have apparently already sunk into the subconscious then and over time have also evolved into graphics.

“I haven’t been a terribly sociable person, but I’m not lonely either. My earliest memories are that I sit on the floor and draw while mom is doing next to her own art. My childhood can well be called happy. ”