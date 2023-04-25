80 years old | “Eeva of Levyraad” became Swedish Radio’s long-term political reporter

Nowadays, Eeva Lindh does volunteer work in Sweden’s only Finnish bookstore in Stockholm.

“I am born and raised in Helsinki, but summers were spent at the family’s fishing cabin in Savo”, Eve Lindh tells. In the 1960s, when his last name was still Dewhe belonged to a popular entertainment show Record board to standard equipment.

“Once, when the traditional St. George’s Day Scout Parade in April was approaching, the Punavuori Flag Corps was missing a drummer. Then Jaakko Jahnukainen, whose girlfriend was the leader of our banner club, taught me how to beat the drums. When Jahnukainen founded after some time Record board, he wanted a schoolgirl along. Maybe Jahnukainen got the impression that I was very musical”, Lindh recalls.

In the year 1967 Disc rate stayed when Lindh moved to Stockholm. During these years, hundreds of thousands of Finns moved to Sweden to work. That’s why Swedish radio had started five-minute morning news in Finnish. That’s the news Lindh applied to make.

In 1969, Swedish Radio established a permanent Finnish-language editorial office. Lindh became one of its editors, and he now devoted himself to monitoring Swedish politics. In the years 1976–1986, Lindh was the editor-in-chief but also continued as a political editor. During these years, a lot happened in Swedish politics: the Social Democrats’ 44-year-long government responsibility ended and the centrist Thorbjörn Fälldin became prime minister of the bourgeois government in the fall of 1976.

“At that time, the brightest star in Swedish politics was Olof Palme. He was a quick, eloquent debater. His opposite was the stiff, slow-talking Fälldin, who was left behind in the TV debates, but the Swedish people liked Fälldin”, says Lindh

“One time when I interviewed the chairman of the moderate coalition Gösta Bohmannthis recommended reading Märta Tikkanen the novel You can’t rape a man. When Bohman continued that Henrik Tikkanen you shouldn’t read books, Bohman’s young assistant Carl Bildt started yelling, stay at the agreed interview time”, Lindh recalls.

Carl Bildt became Prime Minister of Sweden in 1991 and Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2006.

Finland the appearance of television broadcasts in Sweden was a question that Swedish-Finnish organizations demanded every year. Lindhkin pressed Prime Minister Palme on the progress of the matter several times. In the mid-1980s, the Nordic Council meeting was in Iceland and the journalists flew to Reykjavik on the same plane as the politicians.

“On the plane, Palme sat next to me and told me the breaking news: the visibility of Finnish television in Sweden has been resolved, now you can get it. Kalevi Sorsan and Olof Palme were often in competition. So Sorsa was indignant when he felt that Palme had the big news for himself. Sorsa had thought of revealing the news himself in Reykjavik.”

For many, a Finnish bookstore is like a second living room, Eeva Lindh says.

Lindh was married to a Swede Christer Lindh with 20 years. After the divorce, he lived together as one of Sweden’s top political journalists by Sven Svensson with 30 years.

“When Sven died, I spent my time worrying, then I applied to join the team that runs Sweden’s only Finnish bookstore in the center of Stockholm. We have book and author presentations and an art wall where visual artists can display their work. For many, the bookstore is like another living room, where you come to chat and meet people,” says Lindh.

But why did he move to Stockholm and precisely in 1967?

“The tea makers in Helsinki had a big party, where Swedish tea maker guests were coming, Christer Lindh was one of them. They needed table ladies. We are still on that road trip.”