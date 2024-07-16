80 years old | Cultural radical Aulikki Oksanen is still standing in the ranks of the left

80 years old|“Politics has also been a heavy burden,” says writer-artist Aulikki Oksanen.

In the year 1965 Aulikki Oksanen went to see at Ylioppilasteatteri By Harold Pinter the play Black and whitein which he starred Kaisa Korhonen.

“Kaisa really dazzled me, and I definitely wanted to go to the same theater,” Oksanen recalls.

The selection committee included Korhonen, Kalle Holmberg and Jukka Sipilä. In the auditions, Oksanen convinced them as a singing mermaid. The trio became Oksanen’s friends and Oksase became part of the artistic community.

“The student theater served as my university of culture. The key question was always why, and through that we explored what is happening in the world. It taught independent thinking.”

Already the following year, Oksanen was singing Kaj Chydenius composing In the Lapua opera. Oksanen soon wrote and Chydenius composed the evergreen songs Whose side do you stand on? and You you I love.

Oksanen wrote the latter blank in Tallinn. There he missed the one he loved Mikko from Niskain a film directed by A Lapua bride (1967) had acted.

“Politics and art are intertwined in my life, but above all I am an artist,” says Aulikki Oksanen.

Future spouse Alpo Halonen found in the early 1970s in anti-Vietnam War demonstrations.

“The movement against the Vietnam War was an extremely powerful international generational experience. I wish every generation had such an experience, but now such joy and optimism are lost.”

Oksanen estimates that it was the Vietnam War that tilted opinions against the West. Many believed that the Soviet Union could change and develop.

“I, too, believed in a utopia, which then crumbled and collapsed miserably.”

After the fun and free 1960s, the 1970s were even more social. Oksanen was involved in writing its slogans.

“ “Education, science and art are the best foundation for safety.”

Oksanen still does not hesitate to mention militancy. For him, its most important merits were the work for international solidarity and against nuclear weapons.

“Politics and art are intertwined in my life, but above all I am an artist. Therefore, politics has also been a heavy burden. The role of a female watching in the shadows – like in a painting Fighting Capercaillies – would have been lighter, but it wouldn’t have been my place.”

In Oksanen’s opinion, the political decline started already in the mid-1970s and the dreams of utopia were lost.

“The atmosphere is very militaristic now. Security is not created by adding nuclear weapons to the world. Education, science and art are the best foundation for security.”

In Nuoriso, Oksanen sees the seeds of change again and hopes that young people would be listened to with a much more sensitive ear than the decision-makers are used to now.

“They are fighting for nature and their own future. Climate change affects the entire planet, and I don’t think we’ll find another Noah’s ark.”

Oksanen has never been about just one thing. Along with politics and texts, he has always made pictures as well.

“That’s why I was happy when comic circles contacted me. I myself realized that I have been drawing since I was a child and that image and word have always been connected to me. Comics keep offering me something new. I just ran into it Timo Aarnialan To tearswhich is intoxicating.”

In 2018, it was published Strange languagea collection of Oksanen’s cartoons from the 1960s and 2004. It opened up a new world for him.

Two years ago, a new dimension was seen in Oksanen’s production, when he held his first art exhibition. Halmetoja’s gallery exhibited his drawings and collages, mostly new productions.

“I’ve always made pictures, but the self-criticism was tough. The exhibition was born when the gallerist Veikko Halmetoj contacted. I used photos of my sister and her husband from Kokemäenjoki and Isoneva as the basis for many collages.”

Aulikki Oksanen was filmed at his home in Vuosaari’s Aurinkolahti.

On a branch himself has had a difficult year behind him. His spouse Alpo Halonen and old friends Kaisa Korhonen and Kaj Chydenius have died within a short time. Many others have already left the circle of cultural radicals.

“Kaisa has been a snow plow for me since we met. Kaj always raised poets as equals and gathered people together on rocks and hills. It was a pleasure to work with him.”

But there is no question that Oksanen would put the whistles in the bag. He is enlivened by the collaboration of musicians Vuokko Hovatan and Tuure Kilpeläinen with. In September, Oksanen will hold an 80th anniversary concert on the Arena stage of the Helsinki City Theatre. Hovatta and Kilpeläinen sing Oksanen’s texts, guitarist Jarmo Saari and vibraphonist Panu Savolainen accompanying

Oksanen was surprised when the tickets were sold out in a day. The renewal in October is also already full.

The concert appears in connection Helena Ruuskan written by Oksanen’s biography Jump into the fire of lilacs, which has been in the works for over two years. It was born in close cooperation. Oksanen’s calendars, which he has kept since the beginning of the 1960s, helped with that.

“While writing the book, surprises emerged from my life. Some are such that it was good that I didn’t know about them”, Oksanen sighs.

He urges you to read those surprises in the book.

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Just go, I’m always on your side!”