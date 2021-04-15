80 years old | Ancient scholar Maarit Kaimio has studied papyrus scrolls and is also immersed in the translation of Greek entertainment novels.

“Ancient classics do not lose their relevance,” says Professor Emeritus Maarit Kaimio.

“Why people would change in nature, ”says Professor Emeritus Maarit Kaimio and laughs on the phone at home in Rantasalmi.

An ancient scholar who has made a career in Greek literature and papyrology has come across the observation many times, most recently as a member of an international team of scholars studying Petra’s papyri.

The 25-year project was completed a couple of years ago.

The discovery of Petra’s scrolls of Petra in Jordan in 1993 was an international sensation. Through coals charred in a fire and buried under rocks for 1,500 years – or shreds of coils – researchers had a view of life in 500th-century Palestine.

Kaimion investigated, the originally six-meter roller dealt with a neighborhood dispute that disputed a wide range of issues since building rights.

“In the documentary, the parties talked about things in my own form. Pulling both of their own issues came out well. It was like following a live trial. ”

Getting to such unique material is a researcher’s dream.

“It has the charming feature of being the first person to read a text written by another person with their own hands 1,500 years ago. You can get to know the old culture directly. ”

Antiquities Kaimion was led by a growing interest in Latin during his school days. His academic career still started as a stealth. Kaimio thought of as a Latin teacher, but from the University of Helsinki I went to Turku to become an assistant in Classical Philology.

“I went there a little reluctantly, but after two months I already came up with an interesting dissertation topic. Then I got a Greek language assistant in Helsinki. ”

In his dissertation, Kaimio studied Greek drama, which he had fallen in love with during his studies.

“Greek literature is extremely diverse and extensive. Aiskhylos was the tragedy I first fell in love with. He has such a powerful language, and Oresteia is one of the greatest things in world literature. But also for example Homer has been important to me, as have poets like Alkaios and Sappho. ”

Ancient classics do not lose their relevance, Kaimio says. The same thoughts that preoccupy modern people are on display: what is human life, how does a person get along in the middle of everything.

“All times look at works with their own eyes from new perspectives. There is enough to research and translate. ”

Last For decades, Kaimio has been immersed in the translation of Greek entertainment novels, for example.

“They hadn’t been translated before, and probably not much was known about them. There has also been entertainment literature two thousand years ago. ”

So what did the Greeks want in their entertainment literature? Of course, momentum and romance.

“Usually they have a loving couple who is adventuring around the world and getting each other at the end.”

Kaimio has seen up close the rise and internationalization of Finnish antiquities.

“In recent decades, the study of antiquity has flourished. It’s partly because of my teacher Henrik Zilliacus, whose seminars were so popular that people did not want to leave them. That’s when a good international position was achieved. Finnish antiquity research was respected abroad and is still respected. I hope this continues. ”

Instead, Kaimio does not miss the cycle of degree and administrative reforms that colored his time in the university world. Even in the midst of the pressure for change, you shouldn’t compromise on the basics, he recalls.

“It is necessary to ensure that the department conducts high-quality research and to take care of students and cooperation with related fields. Good research starts with good teaching. ”

Although it is already time for retirement, the researcher’s mind is still continuing its work. Recently, Kaimio completed the 150-year history of the old rectory of Rantasalmi.

“150 years can hold very interesting arches – and the whole history of Finland. At the micro level, the boom years of Finnishness and the world wars must be gone through, and later the lives of the inhabitants reflected a change in the culture of the priesthood. ”

The subject is close, because it is about your own home. Kaimio bought the building from her husband, an Etruscologist Jorma Kaimion, with just over a decade ago. After the original renovations, the address changed permanently from Helsinki to Savo.

In addition to people and nature, Rantasalmi has a fascinating cultural life, which is quite lively in the area of ​​3,500 inhabitants. There are rushes from theater to concerts.

“I, too, got excited to join the local wind orchestra, even though I’ve never played anything other than the piano. I was 71 when I started playing the trumpet. ”