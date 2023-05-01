In 8 decades, legislation underwent a reform during the Temer government, in 2017; read expert reviews

80 years ago, the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) was enacted by then President Getúlio Vargas, on May 1, 1943. At the time, the measure was a step forward in legislation for the protection of workers and a modernization of the guarantees provided until then. in the Federal Constitution. However, the CLT has not followed changes resulting from new market realities over these 8 decades, say labor lawyers.

Furthermore, data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the 1st quarter of 2023 show that the country has 59.8 million Brazilians without a formal contract and, therefore, without access to CLT rights.

The amount includes the sum of 9,432 unemployed, 3,871 discouraged and 7,130 people with the potential to become a workforce; workers without a formal contract, which reach 12,806 in the private sector, 2,765 in the public sector and 4,208 in domestic services; in addition to 755 employers and 18,851 self-employed workers without CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities).

For the labor lawyer Márcio Gleik, from the SGMP Advogadosthe text of the CLT leaves “gaps” for not accompanying the social development and of the employment relations themselves. “If they were fulfilled, they would change the lives of millions of Brazilians, for example, those who work informally“, he says.

Gleik also cites labor issues that are still a “taboo to be broken to facilitate changes in legislation. For example, the use of artificial intelligence to support the worker and the 4-day working day.

“It is important that the opportunity that the advance of globalization offers to the labor law to keep up with the ongoing social and technological evolution is not lost again”points out the lawyer.

He considers, however, that changes brought about by the 2017 labor reform, promoted by the then president Michel Temer (MDB), were major updates on aspects related to employee-employer relations. The current Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinhois critical of the reform.

Fernanda Perregil, labor lawyer and partner of the firm DSA Advogados, mentions that the 2017 reform made it possible to make labor laws more flexible. However, there are still issues that are not considered by the current text of the CLT, which, according to him, are “urgent in an ever-changing world.”.

“Telework itself, the digital world and new forms of work are not treated with the breadth and necessary update. Other subjects are still extremely necessary, mainly when it comes to effective ways of combating moral and sexual harassment, psychological and physical health in the work environment, the evolution of the concept of subordination, precariousness and decent work“, indicates.

Lawyer Wellington Ferreira, specialist in the labor area of ​​the Loeser and Hadad Advogadossays “Taking into account the contemporaneity of the Labor Reform, pending judgment of several issues by the Federal Supreme Court, the future of the CLT is neither predictable nor absolute”.

He recalls that, however, the legislation needs “Above all” maintain the guarantees of the right to work, free choice of employment, fair and favorable working conditions and protection against unemployment.

Labor lawyer Marcel Augusto Satomi, from the firm Associated Machadostates that the lack of regulation of new market realities –such as the provision of remote services and the transport of passengers through applications– lead workers to seek the Justice to discuss their rights, which causes legal uncertainty.

“This scenario of uncertainty does not favor companies, workers or the State, as it increases litigation, the cost of doing business with managing labor disputes, inhibits the entry of new companies into the market and prevents the generation of jobs.“, it says.

The regulation of services provided through digital platforms is a concern also mentioned by Cristina Karsokas Tamasiunas, a labor lawyer at the Marzagão Balaró Advogados. She considers this need as “the current challenge” of the legislation. “This is because it covers thousands of workers who are in informality“, cites.