The Ventotene Manifesto turns 80. The founding document of European federalism was written in June 1941 by the young anti-fascists Altiero Spinelli and his close friends the journalist Ernesto Rossi and the philosopher Eugenio Colorni, detained on the Ventotene prison island for their activities against Mussolini. The text reflects a clairvoyant anticipation of the loss of weight of the States before the appearance of powerful monopoly economic corporations: it mentions “the formation of gigantic industrial complexes, banking groups and unions that pressured the Government to obtain the policy that most appropriately responded to their interests”.

The Manifesto advocated “the definitive abolition of the divisions of Europe into sovereign nation-states.” He argued that “a free and united Europe is a necessary premise for the empowerment of modern civilization.” And he specified that “the European revolution must be socialist, that is, it must propose the emancipation of the working classes and obtaining more humane living conditions for them.”

The text, written on cigarette paper, hidden in a double bottom of a metal box, saw the light thanks to the work of another militant, Ursula Hirschmann, then wife of Colorni, who smuggled it to the peninsula. A prodigious family for progress. His brother Albert O. Hirschmann, a pioneer in development economics, was a candidate for the Nobel Prize in economics and his daughter Eva married the economist Amartya Sen, who won this award.

Spinelli, who after the fascist assassination of Colorni married Ursula, had a life marked by 16 years of prisons and captivity. He was a fundamental man of the European project as commissioner, MEP and promoter of the Treaty for the European Union, 1984, which, although it did not prosper, was the seed of the Single European Act and subsequent institutional development, as recalled by MEP Ernest Urtasun.

Capitalist development has only exacerbated the dwarfing of states in the face of technological giants such as Apple, Microsoft or Alphabet (Google). Apple’s market value of 1.7 trillion euros exceeds economies such as Italy (1.6 trillion) or Spain (1.1 trillion).

No European state can face challenges such as climate change, defense, emigration or tax havens. Interdependence is absolute. The need for a federal Europe at the very least is more urgent than ever.

The Spain 2050 prospective study is not a document to make hasty headlines, but a useful scientific material to orient yourself in a globalized world. There are illustrative data. Foreign investment in Spain has gone from representing 2% of GDP in 1980 to 54% in 2019. States are fading and any company can disappear due to the blows of an investment fund. In this context, respectable but anachronistic initiatives such as the independence movement of Catalonia, which condition the whole country, show how we are walking in the opposite direction to solve our problems. Federalism is a compromise, and this is true both in Spain and in Europe and beyond.