Bob Dylan is about to turn 80 years old. Next May 24 will be the day that he will celebrate his eight decades of existence, of which he has been a professional musician for more than half a century, since he traveled to New York in January 1961 in order to fulfill his dream of being an artist. A dream that has taken him much further than he ever imagined: he had not even turned 30 when he was already an undisputed musical leader of his time, an artistic and intellectual reference so important that many carried the weight of everything on his back. the generation of the sixties. Since then, Dylan has done nothing but flee from his myth in life and carve out an impressive career of more than 40 albums.

On the occasion of this birthday, we propose a tour of some of the best Bob Dylan songs that are not classics. Compositions with the great brand of their author, but that are not usually included in his compilations of greatest hits (a concept that in Dylan does not work or is not as real as in many other pop and rock singers). Dylan was never a musician from hits, although a good handful of his songs have been part of the soundtrack of his country, many of them turned into imperishable anthems. If he is top in something, it is in being one of the most covered artists in history. A good part of this vast sound catalog is part of the North American cultural heritage, passing its songs like torches from generation to generation.

The following list of songs never plays on the radio, not even on the stations of classics or easy nostalgia. They are compositions less popular for the general public than the well-known ones Blowin ‘in the Wind, The Times They Are A-Changin’, Like a Rolling Stone, Just Like a Woman, Knockin ‘on Heaven’s Door, Hurricane or Mr. Tambourine Man. And yet many dylanites (staunch Dylan fans devoted to the cause) could say that many of those included in this list, have nothing to envy to the aforementioned. They are as good as your best known songbook. In fact, they are. The level of the selected songs is just as outstanding, showing the lyrical and sonorous depth of a musician who only responds to his muses, without commercial interests or fashions.

‘Bootlegs’ and discards

The tour goes from its beginnings to its last stage. In this way, so many decades of creation are collected with a good list that starts with the first compositions, such as the emotional Man on the street, a scrap from his first album, but later included in the first of his series of bootlegs. A song that already showed Dylan’s sensitivity towards the underprivileged and that features his harmonica, that powerful companion from his first steps. The list ends with the overwhelming ‘Cross the Green Mountain, which so well represents the aged Dylan, obsessed with delving into America’s memory, tracing back the Civil War and loss of faith with misty folk and a deep, rough narrative voice. This song was included in the movie Gods and Generals.

These two outtakes (discards), along with the fantastic Blind Willie McTell, they are songs that broaden Dylan’s elusive and fascinating profile. From there, the list includes songs released on official albums. Songs that trace his evolution from the political singer-songwriter of the Greenwich Village folk movement to the veteran composer who traces his own map of the roots sounds of the North American twentieth century, through the rock outpost, the impressionist sentimental surgeon, the fundamentalist Christian and the lost star in the eighties. In all stages, as in all Bob Dylan, there is always the possibility of finding jewels. Listen to this list. Slowly, with listening ears, contemplating every detail, making music important for a while of their lives. Just for gems like Corrina, Corrina, Love Minus Zero, New Morning, Simple Twist of Fate, Is Your Love in Vain? Jokerman, Ring Them Bells or Workingman’s Blues # 2 They will realize that this surly and cynical guy named Bob Dylan has managed to reach the depths of the human soul like few others.