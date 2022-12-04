It is not a normal date for fans of the Ferrari, and this year there is also a round number, a sign of an important birthday. Which should at least be remembered. On December 4, 1942, 80 years ago, the podestà Giuseppe Ferrari Amorotti (evidently this name was in the destiny) granted in fact to Enzo Ferrari the authorization to build a new production plant in the area, in via Abetone Inferiore, at the Cavani estate purchased by the Colombini couple, given the request “to be able to start the work right away“, delivered by Enzo to the Municipality the day before. She would have been his factory, his home, his love. A myth for all motoring enthusiasts: the Ferrari Maranello plant.

When the first hypothesis of a settlement in the municipality of Formigine (5 km from the current headquarters) fell, Ferrari found support in the podestà and built the basis for his legend. In 1943 the factory was already active and in 1947 the Scuderia was founded. “In that moment the link between the car company and the city was born, a very close relationship that has consolidated over the decades. In Maranello Ferrari found not only the land and the necessary permits: in our city he found mostly menthe collaborators, the intelligence capable of helping him to give shape to his dream“, commented the Municipality.