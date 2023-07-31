Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/31/2023 – 8:40 am Share

U-199, nicknamed the Gray Wolf, was attacked 87 km from Sugarloaf Mountain. The event inaugurated a new level of Brazilian involvement in the Second World War, which moved from “war effort” to “direct participation”. The Nazi submarine U-199, nicknamed Lobo Cinzento, had been causing damage on the Brazilian coast, with its cannons, torpedoes and mines. On July 22, 1943, the target was the fishing vessel Shangri-lá, which sank after the attack — at least 10 Brazilians died. Earlier, the submarine had attacked the American freighter Charles Wilson and sunk the British ship Henzada.

“The U-199 was, at the time, one of the technological gems of the Nazi war machine, designed to have sufficient range to try to interrupt the flow of vessels in the Atlantic”, says a text produced by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

On July 3 of that year, the Gray Wolf was sighted by a US Navy seaplane. The aircraft attacked, but suffered a fatal blow: it was shot down and all the Americans on board were killed.

It would be a different story on the morning of July 31st. “The code, in English, said ‘submarine sighted and sunk’”, narrates the FAB. “[…] the then aspirant Alberto Martins Torres [1919-2001] he was the first Brazilian to transmit this message of victory”.

Torres piloted a PBY-5 Catalina seaplane. Alerted by radio that the submarine was close, he found it and went on the attack. In his autobiographical book Overnight Tapachula: stories of an aviator, published in 1985, he recalled that “less than a kilometer from the submarine we could clearly see its artillery pieces and the polygon outline of its camouflage that varied from light gray to cobalt blue. ”.

When he found ideal conditions, Torres targeted the submarine. According to the FAB, the submarine sank 87 kilometers from Pão de Açúcar, Rio’s postcard. “The submersible’s bow was thrown out of the water and, right there, it stopped, within the trying circles of white foam left by the explosions”, wrote Torres in his book.

The Brazilian aviator continued to fly low over the region, in order to protect himself from a counterattack. When he succeeded, he launched an inflatable raft for the crew. Of the 61 German soldiers on board, 12 survived, including the commander, Hans-Werner Kraus (1915-1990). “They were saved by an American ship and, after passing through a prison in Recife, they were sent to the United States”, points out the FAB.

Effective insertion in the war

For experts, the episode marked a change in Brazilian behavior in the face of World War II: from that attack on, participation was direct.

Officially, Brazil had declared war on the Axis countries in August 1942, after months of torpedoing merchant ships off the coast. These maritime attacks intensified, and the episode 80 years ago was the first victory captained by a Brazilian.

“The sinking of the submarine provoked a great patriotic furor. Brazil was making the decision to move from the war effort to direct participation”, analyzes historian and political scientist Leonardo Trevisan, professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC) and at the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM). “The patriotic tone demonstrated [à população] that the country ‘needed’ to effectively participate in the war.”

Researcher at Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp) and professor at Colégio Presbiteriano Mackenzie Tamboré, historian Victor Missiato contextualizes that while the declaration of war, in 1942, marked a tension in the diplomatic aspect, with the breaking of relations with the Axis countries, the The sinking of the submarine meant the “inclusion of Brazil in terms of military participation, even if in Brazilian territory and as a defense”.

“There were high expectations [sobre] how Brazil would respond to the aggressions suffered by Axis, German and Italian submarines. Nobody knew how Brazil was going to enter the war effectively”, comments the musician João Barone, a researcher of the Brazilian participation in the conflict and author of books such as A Minha Segunda Guerra’ (Panda Books). “So the sinking had a very big propaganda effect and strengthened local morale. It was a response to the true terrorism that submarines represented.”

It was in this context that, on August 9, the Brazilian Expeditionary Force (FEB) would end up being created, a military force formed with the objective of joining missions, alongside the Allied countries, in the Italian campaign.

As Barone says, it was from then on that “we were able to lay a brick in the fight against Nazi-fascism”.

Missiato points out that “this event [o afundamento] strengthened the alliances between Brazil and the United States” at the same time that it “prepared public opinion, Brazilian society, for a more effective participation” in the war, with the sending of troops to Italy.

german submarines

But what was the Nazis’ objective with this patrol and the repeated attacks on the Brazilian coast? First, to interrupt the intense trade that departed from local ports and supplied the allied countries with a variety of inputs.

Not only that. The United States, Germany’s main rivals at that time, used Brazilian ports for resupply and other operations. Thus, maintaining the siege also meant waging war against the Americans.

“It was a double interest”, explains Missiato. “The Germans wanted to stop the advance of American troops and, at the same time, block the shipment of Brazilian raw materials.”

However, the plan would backfire, as this tactic was what forced Brazil’s official entry into the war. “The presence of German submarines in Brazilian waters, the torpedoing of Brazilian ships, the hundreds of deaths due to the sinking of ships, were important factors in triggering social movements, especially among university students, in favor of the war against Nazi-fascism” , says historian Daniel Aarão Reis, a professor at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF).

He classifies the German submarine campaign off the Brazilian coast as “a strategic mistake” for having pushed the country to the side of the Allies. “The mistake was so crass that, for years, the rumor was fed that the United States itself was responsible for the sinking of Brazilian ships”, says Reis. “This thesis, however, has never been proven. On the contrary, the evidence found […] proved the German authorship in the torpedoing of the ships.”

The Aviator Torres

Aviator Torres continued fighting until the end of World War II. In 1944 he joined the 1st Fighter Aviation Group. “And he went to fight in the skies of Italy aboard powerful P-47 Thunderbolt fighters”, records the FAB.

“The then Lieutenant Torres is, until today, the Brazilian fighter pilot with the highest number of real missions: 100”, highlights the institution. In Italian territory, there were 99 attack flights and one defense: he was responsible for providing air protection for a football match between Brazilian and English fighters, in Florence.

With the end of the war, Torres was promoted to captain and left the FAB staff. He followed life as a lawyer, aviator and businessman. When he died in 2001, his ashes were thrown overboard by a C-115 Buffalo plane, escorted on one side by P-95 maritime patrol planes and, on the other, F-5 fighter jets from the 1st Fighter Aviation Group .