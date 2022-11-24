“Since the annexation of the four regions to the Russian Federation, pursuant to the law, more than 80,000 people have obtained a passport as citizens of the Russian Federation,” the Russian Interior Ministry said, according to local news agencies.

And last September, Russia organized referendums that the West considered “false”, with the aim of annexing the Ukrainian regions under the control of Moscow’s forces in Donetsk and Lugansk (stolen), Zaporizhya and Kherson (south).

The international community condemned the annexations approved by Moscow in early October, but did not recognize them.

Since the announcement of this annexation, Russian forces have withdrawn from some of these lands, including from the city of Kherson, the capital of the region of the same name.

Even before the start of Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, Moscow had distributed hundreds of thousands of Russian passports to separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

After the invasion began, the Kremlin facilitated the process for Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship.

Observers believe that Russia is trying, through this strategy, to strengthen the idea of ​​its right to these Ukrainian regions, by emphasizing that its residents are Russian citizens who have had naturalization in the recent period.