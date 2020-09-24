CEO of Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest company making Pune-based vaccine, Adar Poonawala has said that all Indians will need Rs 80,000 crore to get corona vaccine. He tweeted on Saturday that it would cost 80,000 crore rupees in the next one year to purchase the Corona vaccine and get it delivered to Indians. He has asked the Government of India whether he has this much amount for the vaccine in the next one year. Serum Institute has partnered with Oxford University and AstraZeneca to manufacture the Kovid-19 vaccine.Honor Poonawalla tagged PMO India and tweeted, ‘Quick question, will the Indian government have 80 thousand crore rupees available in the next one year? Because the Ministry of Health will need so much money to buy the vaccine and reach every Indian. We now have this next challenge that we have to deal with. ‘

In another tweet, Poonawala wrote that I have raised this question because we need a plan and guidance from vaccine manufacturers in India and the world.

How long will another vaccine from Corona give the big good news?

Honor Poonawala had said a few days ago that there will be time till at least the end of 2024 to make the corona virus available to everyone in the world.