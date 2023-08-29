Officials in schools in Sharjah and Ajman reported that average attendance rates on the first day of the school year amounted to about 80%.

Private schools specified a partial return of students throughout the days of the first week, as the first day began with high school students, provided that they receive kindergarten students and the first and second grades on the second day of study, then the rest of the classes during the third and fourth days.

The owner and director of Al Shula Private Schools, Ibrahim Baraka, said that the school’s students were organized in the classrooms from the first day.

He added, “We stressed the importance of order and discipline as the basis for us, and also alerted us to the issue of absence, especially since the school year is short, so any school day in which the student is absent is wasted.”

He continued, “The attendance rate during the first day was about 75%, especially since some parents are still on their annual leave, and the students were distributed to their classes.”

The director of the National Charity School in Ajman, Dr. Maher Hattab, said, “The attendance rate on the first day exceeded 80% because the absent students did not return from their countries or because of the registration procedures.”

He emphasized that «the school has prepared greatly for this day to receive students, prepare supplies and health and academic capabilities, and complete the required jobs from highly qualified educational and administrative cadres, as the activities department in the school organized special activities to receive students during the first day, so samples of gifts, stationery, sweets and flowers were distributed. The students and the school principal and his deputy carried out this task.

The director of Al-Noor International School, Dr. Wafaa Ayush, said, “The attendance rate reached 90%, and this day is considered a success by all standards, as the students organized their ranks, and the students were also registered in the classes, in addition to that the students’ families arrived at the school quietly and interacted with them.” teachers positively.

On the other hand, the Sharjah Private Education Authority organized yesterday two visits to two schools, Leaders Private and Sama Private Schools, with the aim of ascertaining the preparations of its educational institutions, according to special indicators and standards for the start of the new year 2023-2024.

“The two schools were cooperative, and we found that they were fully prepared for the new academic year,” said Nadia Al-Hosani, Director of the Inspection and Compliance Department at the authority, noting that the authority’s delegation focused on the readiness of the facilities, ventilation of the classrooms, temperature and cold temperatures, cafeterias, cleanliness, and seats in the outdoor arenas.