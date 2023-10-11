The Executive Director of the Irada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, Abdul Razzaq Amiri, said that there are wrong convictions that negatively affect the life and future of the addiction patient, namely that his fate often leads to death or imprisonment, and this is not true, and it causes a state of despair and frustration to the patient and the family in many cases. Often.

Amiri told Emirates Today: “We periodically celebrate a patient’s journey of success and his ability to recover,” pointing out that this is a chronic disease whose sufferer is exposed to several and repeated setbacks, but with will and follow-up, he recovers from the symptoms and continues his life, and many of them even achieve distinguished successes in their lives.

He revealed advanced treatment programs implemented by the center, which include expensive medical medications available to patients thanks to the support provided by the Dubai government to the center, which contributed to achieving distinguished indicators, reaching 40% for the center’s members who complete the recovery journey, and even reaching 80% for patients with opiate drugs such as heroin. After using a widely effective medication.

In detail, the Executive Director of the Irada Center, Abdul Razzaq Amiri, said that addiction is a complex disease, organic, psychological and social, and its three aspects must be treated to ensure the success of the recovery journey, pointing out that the organic part affects brain cells and brings the patient to the stage of addiction.

He added that the Irada Center deals with the addiction patient from a different perspective, consistent with international organizations and centers that consider him suffering from a chronic disease and going through a recovery journey that is longer or shorter according to certain circumstances related to his condition, the type of drug, the treatment he receives, and the extent of his family’s ability to contain him.

He pointed out that one of the pioneers of addiction treatment and who has a prestigious treatment center in the West, was a former addict who recovered 35 years ago, and still considers himself on a recovery journey, stressing that simply committing to treatment is a success in itself.

Amiri continued: “There is no black or white in the journey of addiction and the journey of recovery, as it is not the process of removing an appendix or an ordinary organic disease, but rather an integrated and complex protocol, during which the patient is exposed to relapses, ups and downs, and what is important is that he continues and completes the journey with a solid will and a real desire to… Recovery.

He explained that indicators of success are measured by the method or treatment program, pointing out that the Erada Center implements two internationally approved programs: the first is intensive treatment within the center for 28 days, which can extend to three months, during which the patient undergoes a detoxification process, intensive rehabilitation, and is provided with auxiliary medications. Depending on the extent of the disease, the type of drug and the nature of the person.

He stated that the second program is intensive outpatient treatment, in which the patient must attend three sessions a week, during which he undergoes treatment for the symptoms associated with addiction, such as psychological disorder, depression and anxiety, and it also includes family rehabilitation sessions, noting that 90% of addicts suffer from accompanying psychological diseases. There are even teenagers who tend to take drugs because they suffer from these diseases, meaning they are a cause of addiction.

He pointed out that the center is proactively trying to protect the teenager from addiction by educating the family about the need to pay attention to the son’s condition and take him directly to a psychiatrist so that he does not turn to drugs.

He explained that the intensive outpatient treatment program takes four months, during which the focus is on the psychological aspects, especially if he suffers from severe depression. The center also addresses the social aspect, such as family disintegration, and attempts to solve these problems.

Amiri said that if the internal and external programs are completed without a relapse, the patient graduates and is considered recovered as long as he is abroad without trying to take medication. This is a major achievement that the treating team celebrates with the patient and his family.

He added that the journey does not stop at this stage, but rather the patient continues his journey with the center, but with a smaller number of sessions, pointing out that there are patients who voluntarily continue to receive the necessary support and double their chances of recovery.

He explained that there are high-level specialists, including former drug users, who care about the psychological aspect, because the patient’s self-confidence diminishes, and he loses it permanently after drug use.

Regarding the center’s indicators, he pointed out that 40% of the inmates affiliated with the center complete the recovery journey, considering that this is a remarkable percentage in view of the global indicator, as those recovering regain their lives and move forward on the path to a better future.

He continued that there is another important indicator based on an experiment that the center implemented about a year and a half ago, which is the use of a type of advanced treatment called “Bovidal,” which is a type of injection that has proven amazing effectiveness in treating patients who abuse opiate drugs such as heroin.

He explained that the inmate spends 21 days in the center, then gets the first dose of Buvidal, along with complementary medications that treat depression and stress, and gets a weekly dose for six months, then gets a monthly dose after that.

He added that it is an expensive medicine, but the government provides it in light of the full support it provides to the center to ensure the provision of the best treatment opportunities, pointing out that the center’s recovery index for users of this medicine reached 80%.

He pointed out that one of the patients who received this medicine finally graduated after completing the recovery journey, and he traveled abroad with his family, but he would return weekly to get the needle and an accompanying session spent with the expert, explaining that according to studies, the patient receives this continuity for a period that varies from two to four years. Years.

He stated that this treatment was initially developed to treat depression and anxiety, but it was later discovered that it helps addiction patients. He pointed out that a brain scan is conducted that shows the areas affected by these symptoms, and after 20 sessions, an amazing improvement occurs, and the patient feels like a different person.

Great commitment

The Executive Director of the Irada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, Abdul Razzaq Amiri, said that one of the center’s residents had been receiving treatment for 13 months and showed great commitment, until one day he showed up confused and in a bad condition, and when he asked him about the reason, he told him that he had become weak the previous night and had taken drugs. Amiri stressed that the center does not consider this a failure or failure, but rather a path to success, as lapses occur in the path of recovery, and in light of the fact that he felt guilty, and came willingly, we cannot reject him, blame him, or imprison him, but rather he was embraced and full psychological support was provided to him until he returned to the right path. He continued his life successfully.