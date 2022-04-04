in

‘I come from a family where being independent is very important. Both my parents are Jewish; their families escaped death in the war. So my two sisters, brother and I were taught from an early age: seize the day and make sure you don’t depend on anyone.

“I left for New York when I was twenty-five: my girlfriend at the time lived there and I was up for an adventure. With a bit of luck I found my first job and then ended up at a start-up that sold software to restaurants. My boss gave me more and more confidence: I was allowed to develop the bonus structure and determine the commissions myself. My salary doubled every time. I also rented out the small bedroom in my apartment for extra income. As a result, at one point I was able to invest half of my income in stocks.

“Thanks to those investments, I was able to quit the sales job that I now had in Amsterdam last year, and I no longer have to work for an employer for the next few years. Most of the time I live in Athens, with my girlfriend.

“I am now trying to build my company Primal Soles, so that I can move forward with it for the rest of my life. I found out that shoe soles stay under the radar in terms of durability. There are all sustainable alternatives for T-shirts or shoes, but insoles always consist of neon yellow, synthetic junk that ends up in the garbage. I have developed an insole made of cork, which you can also fully recycle. At the end of April I will go ‘live’ on Kickstarter, a crowdfunding platform for start-up companies.”

‘Currently I have zero income, that’s right. Once in a while I transfer an amount from my savings account. My money is 80 percent in stocks and 20 percent in cash. Recently I made a major investment for my own company, including digital marketing, photography and product development. I’m confident it will work, and if not, I’ve tried.

“The fact that I deal with my business with something that you walk on, on which you discover and move, is the perfect metaphor for life for me. I have always traveled extensively and always will. I just got back from two weeks backpacking through Thailand with my brother. That’s where I feel so… alive† Discovering new cultures gives me a feeling of freedom, energy, adrenaline.

“I know that all that flying is not good for our world. Everyone has his guilty pleasure, and mine is getting on a plane. I do that at least ten times a year. But nobody is perfect and I live sustainably in my way: I have never had a car like this and now hope to replace millions of disposable insoles in a sustainable way.”

Net income: 0 euros charges: rent, g/w/l 500 euros; mobile/internet 16 euros; insurance 35 euros per year (worldwide travel and health insurance policy); groceries 250 euros; subscriptions (Netflix, Spotify) 8 euros; self-established project for orphan Yves in Rwanda 20 euros; travel an average of 500 euros. Save: nothing Latest major release: Investment in start-up own company, 20,000 euros.

