The fierce battle between two countries of the Caucasus region, Armenia and Azerbaijan, started on the disputed territory Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday for the second day. Both countries have accused each other of carrying out deadly attacks with tanks, cannons and helicopters. It is being told that more than 80 people have died and hundreds have been injured in this war. On the other hand, as this war is intensifying, the threat of Russia and NATO countries jumping into Turkey has started looming.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense claimed that Armenian forces began shelling the city of Tartar on Monday morning. At the same time, Armenia officials said that the fighting continued overnight and Azerbaijan started a deadly attack in the morning. Tanks, cannons, drones and fighter jets from both sides are under attack. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told the Interfax news agency on Monday that more than 550 Armenia soldiers have been killed in the fighting.

Meanwhile Armenian authorities have rejected this claim. Armenia also claimed that four Azerbaijan helicopters were shot down. The area where the fighting started this morning comes under Azerbaijan but has been under occupation of Armenia-backed forces since 1994. In view of this crisis, martial law has been imposed in some areas of Azerbaijan and curfew orders have also been given in some major cities.



There is a danger of war in Russia and Turkey

Meanwhile, the escalating war in Armenia and Azerbaijan poses a threat to Russia and Turkey jumping into it. While Russia is supporting Armenia, NATO countries along with Azerbaijan are Turkey and Israel. According to the New York Times report, Armenia and Russia have a defense treaty and if these Azerbaijan attacks happen on the territory of Armenia, Russia may have to come to the front. On the other hand, Armenia has said that there have been some attacks on its land as well.

Meanwhile, Turkey stands with Azerbaijan. Turkey has issued a statement saying that we understand that this crisis will be resolved peacefully but till now the Armenian side does not seem inclined for it. Turkey said that we will continue to stand with the people of Azerbaijan against the aggressive action of Armenia or any other country. It is believed that Turkey was pointing towards Russia.

Attack on drone aircraft made in Turkey

Let us tell you that in Russia and Turkey already swords have been killed in the civil war of Libya and Syria. Even then, trade relations between the two countries remain. Turkey has bought the S-400 missile defense system from Russia, unhappy with the US. On the other hand, Turkish-made attack drone aircraft are hunting Armenian tanks in Nagorno-Karabakh. Experts say that Russia will not tolerate this and may take stern steps.