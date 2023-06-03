New incidence in Rodalies. A train on the R3 line has broken down 800 meters from the Molina train station (Girona) and has forced the Generalitat Fire Brigade to evacuate the 80 passengers traveling in the convoy and to cut the railway line between Planoles and the Molina.

Five teams from the emergency services have traveled to the place and have accompanied the evacuees on foot to the La Molina train station, where the railway company has provided them with a bus.

As a result of the incident, the Civil Protection of the Generalitat has activated at 09:53 a.m. the pre-alert of the railway emergency plan of Catalonia (Ferrocat), reports in another Twitter post.

The rail service has fed up users in recent weeks after continuous incidents, especially after the fire of unknown origin that disabled the signaling system between the stations of El Prat de Llobregat and Castelldefels on May 1. The breakdown caused restrictions on train traffic in the Barcelona-Tarragona corridor until May 20, on lines R2, R2 Sud, R13, R14, R15, R16 and R17.

According to an estimate by the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, 480,000 passengers have been affected this year and some 228,000 hours have been lost between January and April.

