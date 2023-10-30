The Tourism Qualification Center (CCT) is consolidated as a reference training center in which 80% of students find work after completing their training. This was indicated by the Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, Carmen Conesa, who highlighted the center’s great commitment to offering training that is “increasingly updated and specialized, capable of adapting to the changing demands of the market.”

Conesa, who met this Monday at the CCT internship restaurant with the students who start the new course on November 9, stressed that “training is a fundamental axis of the Strategic Tourism Plan of the Region of Murcia 2022-2032 , promoted by the Community, since it contributes to improving the competitiveness of the tourism sector thanks to the continuous improvements and qualification of its professionals. During the first semester, the CCT taught 25 in-person training courses and 30 online, which amounted to more than 2,377 training hours, to which must be added five professional certificates, with 1,220 hours of extra training and 66 students.

For the summer return, the Center scheduled 42 training courses in hospitality and tourism, 27 in person and 15 online, of which 28 are aimed at workers and 14 at the unemployed. Among the latter, nine professional certificates stand out: ‘Kitchen management and production’, ‘Restaurant services’ (two editions), ‘Pastry’, ‘Cooking’ (two editions), ‘Basic restaurant and bar operations’ and ‘ Event management’, all of them in person and already started.

The professionalism certificate of ‘Tourist and Local Promotion and visitor information’ has also just begun, in teletraining mode, which represents the definitive takeoff of it, since two more professionalism certificates will be added in the programming for the year 2024 : the first editions of ‘Kitchen Management’ and ‘Rural Accommodation’, which means that the Tourism Qualification Center has one of the most extensive and complete training programs in the field of Hospitality and Tourism.

In this last semester, the center launched other courses such as ‘Beers made in Murcia’, ‘Cheesecakes with cheeses from Murcia’, ‘Artisanal bakery with special cereals’, ‘Murciatone’ and the new editions of the ‘Waitress of Murcia’ courses. floors’ and ‘Banquet waiter’, all of them in person. In the online field, courses such as ‘The movement of new hotels’ and ‘Introduction to artificial intelligence applied to the tourism sector’ were launched.

For the remainder of the year, 14 new proposals are about to be activated, seven in person and the same number ‘online’, aimed at around 300 students, among which in-person courses such as ‘Murcian chato sausages and their pairings’, ‘Christmas pastry ‘, ‘Introduction to the barista world’ or those related to the tourism sector, ‘Hostess and assistant at conferences and events’ and ‘Accompanying guide’. Within the online programming, the courses ‘Caravaca de la Cruz, Jubilee Holy Year 2024’ are offered, taking advantage of the celebration of this extraordinary event, or ‘Local and seasonal cuisine of the Region of Murcia’.

The school restaurant



The school restaurant project was consolidated as a reference, both for the restaurant and kitchen students who carry out their internships there and for the general public. The new school year brings new features such as the celebration of theme weeks, which will include menus based on regional products with protected designation of origin (DOP), preparations in front of the customer, live ham cutting, cocktail preparation and cheese tastings.

From January to June, nearly 150 cooking, pastry and dining students served more than 2,000 diners in the CCT restaurant. For the remainder of the year, it is expected that 100 new students from these training branches will serve 350 more diners.