Highlights: Most state governments have set spending limits on the treatment of corona

But despite this, 80 percent of the families still spend outside their capacity.

The hospital’s 10-day expenditure is several times the monthly income of most families.

new Delhi

The number of corona infections in India has crossed 7 million. Its treatment is beyond the capacity of the common man. This is the reason that in view of the increasing fury among the people, most state governments have fixed the spending limit on the treatment of corona. But it is still so expensive that if even one member of the house falls in the grip of it, then 80% of the families will be deteriorated financially. According to statistics, if a person had to be treated in a hospital for ten days, then his bill would be more than the monthly expenses of his family.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) 2017-18 report, Delhi has the highest per capita expenditure. Here the per capita monthly expenditure of 80 per cent of the population is less than Rs 5,000. That is, it costs Rs 25,000 on a family of 5 people. The cheapest isolation bed in Delhi costs 10 days for 80,000 rupees. This is more than 3 times the monthly expenditure of 80 percent of the population. If a corona patient is on ventilator support, then the treatment bill may be several lakh rupees as it may take two to three weeks to recover.

Treatment in government hospitals

The Times of India conducted a comparative study of the expenditure on ICU beds in 20 states with isolation beds, without ventilators and with ventilators, and per capita expenditure on those states. According to this, it is beyond the capacity of 80 per cent of the families, despite fixing the cost of treatment. Corona treatment in all states is free in government hospitals. But even in the non-covid era, only 42 percent of patients get treatment in government hospitals.

Multiplexes to open from October 15, but not approved by many states yet

For patients referred from government hospitals and patients under government health schemes, the expenditure on treatment has been fixed. However, only influential people are referred from government to private hospitals. The price cap is applicable to all patients in states like Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha. But PPE, CT and MRI and drug costs and specialist charges vary in different states. Private hospitals also employ several methods to dodge the price cap. There is no system to implement the price cap in many states like Delhi.