President Lula appointed 9 of the current members of the Court and will lead at least another 6 until the end of his 3rd term

Of the 30 ministers that make up the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) currently, 24 were appointed during the PT governments. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) may indicate at least 6 names to the Court until 2026.

The petista has 10 nominees in the STJ today. Another 15 were conducted by the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) (2011-2016). There are still 4 nominations of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) in the Court, and former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made 2 nominations.

There are 33 chairs arranged in the STJ. Two vacancies still need to be filled due to ministers’ retirements Felix Fischer, who compulsorily left the Court in August 2022; (when he turned 75) and Jorge Mussiwho anticipated his retirement, aged 70, in December.

If no other minister decides to anticipate retirement, Lula will replace the following vacancies in his current term:

Laurita Vaz: turns 75 on 21.Oct.2023. Occupies a vacancy destined to law;

turns 75 on 21.Oct.2023. Occupies a vacancy destined to law; Assusete Magalhães: 18.jan.2023. Occupies a vacancy for federal judges of the 2nd Instance of the TRFs (Federal Regional Courts);

18.jan.2023. Occupies a vacancy for federal judges of the 2nd Instance of the TRFs (Federal Regional Courts); Antonio Saldanha Palheiro : 24.Apr.2026. Occupies a vacancy for judges of the TJs (Courts of Justice);

: 24.Apr.2026. Occupies a vacancy for judges of the TJs (Courts of Justice); Paulo de Tarso Vieira Sanseverino: the minister died at the age of 63, on Saturday (April 8, 2023), due to advanced stage cancer. At the time of his nomination, in 2010, he was a judge at the TJ-RS (Rio Grande do Sul Court of Justice). He had been nominated by Lula.

Assusete and Saldanha were nominated by Dilma, while Laurita Vaz, the 2nd woman to occupy the position of Minister of the STJ, was nominated by Fernando Henrique, in 2001. Only 6 women are part of the current composition.

Nominations to the STJ are subject to hearings in the Federal Senate. In vacancies for members of Courts of Justice and TRFs, federal judges of 2nd Instance can apply. Then, the ministers of the STJ form a triple list and forward it to the President of the Republic, who chooses 1 name.

In the case of members of the advocacy and MP (Public Prosecutor’s Office), the bodies form six-fold lists and send them to the STJ, which, based on the 6 names, prepares three-fold lists – forwarded to the President of the Republic. In the case of Laurita Vaz, the Minister should be replaced by a member of the MP, since 1/3 of the Court is composed of lawyers and members of the body – chosen alternately.

In addition to these retirements, Minister Og Fernandes retires on November 26, 2026, still within Lula’s term. However, as the minister leaves the Court towards the end of the year, it is likely that he will not have time to have a successor chosen in 2026. For this reason, he was not considered in the survey of the Power360.

the STJ was raised for the Constitution of 1988, which established the appointment of the President of the Republic to the Ministers of the Court. Since then, Brazil has had 8 presidents: Jose Sarney (MDB) (1985-1990); Fernando Collor de Mello (PTB) (1990-1992); Itamar Franco (1992-1995); Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002); Lula (2003-2011); Dilma (2011-2015); Michel Temer (MDB) (2016-2018); and Bolsonaro (2019-2022). The institution of the Judiciary originates from the extinct Federal Court of Appeals, installed from the Magna Carta of 1946.

Read the names of the current STJ ministers, by whom they were appointed and the year: