Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2024 – 13:53

A survey by the Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo (SindHosp) released this Friday, 9th, shows that 80% of the private health establishments surveyed recorded an increase in hospitalizations for dengue in the two weeks prior to the survey.

The research was carried out from January 29 to February 7, 2024 and was based on 91 private hospitals in São Paulo (64% in the capital and Greater São Paulo and 36% in the interior).

Most hospitals (89%), however, did not record an increase in the number of admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICU) due to dengue.

On the other hand, 51% of hospitals registered an increase of 11% to 20% in admissions to clinical beds due to the disease. Another 45% had increases of up to 10%.

Also in the majority of hospitals analyzed (81%), an increase in the number of patients who tested positive for dengue was recorded.

Of the total number of establishments, 34% registered an increase of 6% to 10% in cases; 20% recorded an increase of 51% to 70%; and 27% recorded growth of 31% to 50% in diagnoses.

The data was obtained by the hospitals' emergency department, which handles emergency cases.

Furthermore, the research shows that the most frequent age group of patients treated for dengue in the hospitals analyzed is 30 to 50 years old.

For doctor Francisco Balestrin, president of SindHosp, the research results reflect the escalation of the disease on the national scene.

“The outbreak is growing rapidly and the only most effective control is the increase in actions by health authorities to guide the population in controlling the proliferation of the mosquito”, he highlighted, in a note released by SindHosp.

According to the Ministry of Health, in 2024 almost 400,000 probable cases of dengue fever were recorded in Brazil – four times more than what was recorded in the same period last year (around 93,000).