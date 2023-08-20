In the opposite trend, most CPFs have a higher score; Good score increases chance of loans

Data from the Serasa Experian show that 79.7% of Brazilian companies have a CNPJ score below 500. The CPF score follows the opposite trend: 70% of consumers have a score above 500.

According to the institution, the higher the score, the greater the chances of a person or company getting a loan or financing. That’s because a high score indicates lower chances of default.

The numbers were collected from the analysis of a base of more than 11,000 companies that consulted their own score in recent months in Score PJ, a tool developed by Serasa for companies to know their credit score.

HOW SCORE WORKS

0 to 100 : are companies that may be in a bad financial situation, with constant debts and that represent a high risk of default;

: are companies that may be in a bad financial situation, with constant debts and that represent a high risk of default; 101 to 250 : more moderate score, with lower risk of default, but still possible. Generally, access to credit is less restricted than under the previous score;

: more moderate score, with lower risk of default, but still possible. Generally, access to credit is less restricted than under the previous score; 251 and 550 : average position. The company may still have some financial problems, but it manages to maintain itself and has greater future conditions to clear its name. In this sense, it has better credit offers;

: average position. The company may still have some financial problems, but it manages to maintain itself and has greater future conditions to clear its name. In this sense, it has better credit offers; 551 and 1000: from here on, it’s the companies with a good reputation in the market that manage to keep their accounts in the black. The risk of default is low.

The score is influenced, for example, by unpaid bills, how often this happens, the company’s financial history and the financial situation of the partners.