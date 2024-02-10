Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

The third volcanic eruption has occurred in Iceland since mid-December 2023. Lava flows even temporarily cut off the local hot water supply.

Reykjavík – For observers, a volcanic eruption is considered a natural spectacle. The outbreaks threaten the existence of people living in affected regions. Another volcanic eruption cut off the hot water supply in Iceland.

Hot water supply cut off: third volcanic eruption in a few weeks in Iceland

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, a state of emergency was declared for the region on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik. The third volcanic eruption in Iceland within eight weeks disrupted the hot water supply. This caused a shortage of hot water in the Sudurnes region, the Civil Protection and Police Authority said. The affected residents were asked to save electricity and water. Kindergartens, primary schools and other facilities have been closed for the time being.

The third volcanic eruption in Iceland since December 2023 caused the hot water supply to be cut off. © picture alliance/dpa/Zuma Press | Icelandic Civil Protection Dept

The volcano erupted around 6 a.m. local time north of the coastal town of Grindavík. There are reports of an almost three kilometer long crack in the earth from which glowing red lava bubbled up. The lava fountains are said to have been between 50 and 80 meters high, as reported by the Vedurstofa weather authority. The resulting steam cloud reached a height of three kilometers. Video footage and live streams showed a lava field forming around the crack.

Sixth volcanic eruption in Iceland since 2021 – lava even destroyed houses

At the beginning of the weekend, the situation in Iceland was likely to calm down somewhat. No lava fountains are said to be visible in the snow-covered volcanic area, although steam continues to emerge. However, the Icelandic Meteorological Agency does not want to take any risks because it cannot be ruled out that there will continue to be activity in the craters. In total, the lava flowed around four and a half kilometers to the west.

The new volcanic eruption in Iceland was the sixth since 2021. In the last eruption in mid-January 2024, the lava even reached the town of Grindavík and destroyed some houses there. It was the first time in half a century that homes in Iceland were destroyed in a volcanic eruption. Air traffic was not disrupted by the recent outbreaks. This was most recently the case with the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcanic glacier in 2010, which caused a large cloud of ash to rise for kilometers into the air. (rd/dpa)