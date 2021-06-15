ofMartina Lippl shut down

Hemp plants at the Federal Garden Exhibition (BUGA) are causing a stir. A family man discovered the exotic plants in a flower bed on his walk. Much is still unclear.

Erfurt – The hemp plants grew in a flower bed that was specially created for the Federal Garden Exhibition (BUGA 2021) in Erfurt. A family man discovered the up to 40 centimeters large growth and alerted the police.

“The police officers on site were on site for a full 45 minutes to harvest and secure the more than 80 plants with a size of 10 to 40 centimeters,” said the state police station in Erfurt on Tuesday.

Hemp plants in the flowerbed – police are investigating

The police started an investigation. Laboratory tests should now clarify whether it is intoxicating cannabis plants or possibly simple hemp plants made from a flower seed mixture.

For the BUGA 2021 in Erfurt, among other things, a landscape park was expanded and designed along the Gera River, which is available to locals and guests free of charge. The police left open why the father of the family recognized the plants immediately.

The cannabis plant contains various psychoactive ingredients. The main active ingredient is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Only the female form of the genus “Cannabis sativa” contains enough THC to induce a high. Most cannabis is consumed in the form of marijuana or hashish.

Smoking weed – smoking joints – is particularly common. The crumbled hashish or marijuana is mixed with tobacco and rolled into a cigarette. Cannabis products are also baked into cookies and can then be eaten.(ml / afp)

