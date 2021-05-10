Abu Dhabi (Union) revenues rose The house By 16% year-on-year to reach AED 2 billion, driven by the strong increase in sales of real estate development projects and the huge jump in project management business, and total profits increased by 11% year-on-year to reach AED 776 million, with a significant increase in Aldar Development’s contribution to achieving This profit.

Aldar recorded one-off gains resulting from completing the previously announced deal with the Holding Company (ADQ), while fair value adjustments on investment properties decreased from the previous year.

The net profit increased by 80% year-on-year to reach AED 544 million, and to adjust for the one-off gains associated with the ADQ deal, the net profit increased by 47% year-on-year.

Strong cash collections

Aldar has maintained a strong balance sheet, with good debt levels within the range set by the company’s policy. Aldar also enjoys a strong liquidity position with 3.3 billion dirhams of unrestricted cash due to strong cash collections from project sales and undrawn banking facilities of 4.2 billion dirhams.

Aldar distributed profits for the fiscal year 2020 amounting to 1.14 billion dirhams in April 2021, thus confirming its commitment to providing remunerative value to shareholders.

Strong financial performance driven by a 47% year-on-year increase in Aldar Development revenues, while Aldar Investments recorded a stable level of recurring income.

Real estate sales

Real estate sales in Aldar’s development portfolio exceeded one billion dirhams for the third consecutive quarter, reflecting its ability to stimulate demand for prime real estate in Abu Dhabi.

The net operating income of Aldar Investment maintained its level from last year, driven by stable occupancy rates, operational flexibility, and effective cost-saving measures.

The house continued its support for the Abu Dhabi community and its children during the first quarter of 2021, as the company announced the employment of 50 Emirati citizens by the end of the previous year, and included three students from the “Aspiration” program to train with it, as well as its support for several social initiatives through its partnership with the “Al Watan Fund”. And the launch of the second version of the business incubator, a ‘platform’ for local emerging companies in the retail field.

Through its various businesses, Aldar Group made a strong start this year as our new operating model succeeded in achieving growth and efficiency.

Spur demand

Talal Al-Dhiabi, CEO of Aldar Properties Group, said: The strong sales achieved by Aldar Development during the first quarter of this year reflect the return of consumer confidence, and our ability to stimulate the demand of a group of buyers; As residents and foreign investors make up a greater proportion of home buyers. We will continue to seize this strong momentum in demand by launching new and exciting projects.

He added: Aldar Investments has shown remarkable flexibility despite the negative impact that the pandemic has imposed on tourism assets. This reflects our effective asset management, the success of our cost reduction initiatives, and the strength of our diversified portfolio. Moreover, our proactive communication with stakeholders reinforces ALDAR’s position as a trusted brand.

“Thanks to the UAE’s pioneering vaccination program, we are now looking forward to the post-Covid-19 phase and returning the economy to its long-term growth path by improving supply and demand dynamics in the real estate sector. Our diversified business model, strong budget, and clear strategy contribute to this,” he added. In enabling the Aldar Group to realize new growth opportunities, recycle capital into investments with cumulative value, and achieve attractive returns for stakeholders. “