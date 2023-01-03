Interesting news for over 65s and parents of children under the age of 3. Here is all the info.

From January 1, 2023 An interesting novelty has started for the over 65s and for those with children under the age of 3. The government has set up for them the shopping card. It is a card with a monthly value of 40 euros loaded every two months with 80 euros that can be used to purchase groceries, health care expenses and pay bills. The purchase card can already be requested from 1 January. Let’s see the requirements and how to do it.

Purchasing card: requirements and how to apply

As mentioned, they are entitled to have the shopping card citizens over 65 and parents of children under the age of 3. For citizens over the age of 65, in addition to the age requirement, it will be necessary:

have pension or welfare benefits which, combined with their own income, amount to less than €7,640.18 per year or less than €10,186.91 per year, if aged 70 or over;

have a valid ISEE (Indicator of the equivalent economic situation), lower than €7,640.18.

For parents with children under the age of 3, the requirements are:

have a valid ISEE (Indicator of the equivalent economic situation), lower than €7,640.18.

As specified on the website of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Purchasing Card is worth 40 euros a month and is loaded every two months with 80 euros (40 euros x 2 = 80 euros) on the basis of the funds gradually available. For those who need further information, they can go to the post office or INPS centres. The Purchasing Card can be requested at Post Offices by presenting the request form with the relative documentation. Forms can be downloaded online from the website Mef.

How can you use the shopping card

There shopping card as also specified by the ministry, it can be used in various points of sale such as: food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, parapharmacies, as well as paying electricity and gas bills in post offices and taking advantage of the subsidized electricity rate.