Inkle, the developer behind the acclaimed likes of 80 Days and Heaven’s Vault, is bringing its superb adaptation of Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! books to Switch later this year.

The Sorcery! games might be getting on a bit now (the first installment launched on iOS back in 2013), but they’re just as engrossing as ever. Jackson’s source material – a four-part spin-off of the Fighting Fantasy series – is still a delight, and Inkle gives the adaptation’s predominantly text-based choose-your-own-adventure proceedings a real sense of presence, through some satisfyingly chunky map exploration, enhanced combat, and other nifty tricks.

Sorcery! Parts 1 and 2 Official Trailer.

Inkle’s adaptation was initially released over the course of four installments, each chapter corresponding to one of the series’ books – The Shamutanti Hills, Kharé: Cityport of Traps, The Seven Serpents, and The Crown of Kings – all adding up to an epic, wonderfully replayable adventure. However, the Switch version, which is being handled by Polish publisher No Gravity Games, will include all four chapters in a single package.

There’s no word of any platform-specific features right now, but Sorcery! Parts 1-4, as the game will be known on Switch, is due to arrive on Nintendo’s platform sometime in “Q3” this year.