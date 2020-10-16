Today is the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin of 75 rupees on Friday. In addition, he also dedicated 17 bio-cultivated varieties of eight crops developed recently to the nation. During this time he said that in order to combat malnutrition, such crops are being promoted in the country, which are rich in nutritious substances like protein, iron, zinc etc. At the beginning of his address, he first of all greeted everyone on the occasion of World Food Day. He said that I congratulate those who are continuously working to remove malnutrition all over the world. So let’s know the special things about PM Modi’s address …

1.Our farmer partners of India – our Annadata, our agricultural scientists, our Anganwadi-Asha workers, are the basis of the movement against malnutrition. While they have filled the granary of India with their hard work, they are also helping the government in reaching far and wide, poorest of the poor. Due to all these efforts, India is fighting a strong fight against malnutrition even in this crisis of Corona.

2. The World Food Program of the Food and Agriculture Organization receiving this year’s Nobel Peace Prize is also a great achievement and India is happy that our partnership and our involvement in this have been historic. After 2014, fresh efforts were launched in the country. We proceeded with integrated approach, we moved ahead with holistic approach. After finishing all the silos we started working on a multi-dimensional strategy.

3. Another important work is being done to tackle malnutrition. Now such crops are being promoted in the country in which nutritious substances like protein, iron, zinc etc. are high. I express my special thanks to the FAO today for fully supporting India’s proposal to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

4. There is a similar sentiment behind the proposal to declare the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. This will give two big benefits not only to India but to the world: one will encourage nutritious food, their availability will increase and the other – small farmers who have less land will benefit immensely.

5. Another important step that has strengthened the nutrition campaign in India has been taken today. Today variety of 17 new seeds of many crops including wheat and paddy are being made available to the farmers of the country. During the last few months, there have been many discussions around the world about starvation and malnutrition during the corona crisis. Big experts are expressing their concerns about what will happen, how will it happen? Amid these concerns, India has been providing free ration to about 80 crore poor for the last 7-8 months.

6. During this time, India has distributed food grains worth about Rs. 1.5 lakh crores to the poor. Do you know that while the whole world is struggling due to Corona, the farmers of India broke the record of last year’s production this time too? Do you know that the government has broken its old records of procurement of all types of food grains like wheat, paddy and pulses. Today, such reforms are being done continuously in India which shows India’s Commitment towards Global Food Security. Improvements are being made one after the other from farming and empowering farmers to India’s Public Distribution System.

7. Several steps have been taken to ensure that farmers get one and a half times the cost as MSP. MSP and government procurement are an important part of the country’s food security. So it is natural for them to continue. To give strength to small farmers, a large network of Farmer Producer Organizations ie FPOs is being developed in the country. Grain wastage has always been a major problem in India. Now that the Essential Commodities Act has been amended, this will change the conditions.