Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Next Saturday, the waters of the capital Abu Dhabi will witness the start of the second round of the women’s fishing championship, which is organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, with the participation of 80 girls through strong competition.

The race starts at six in the morning and continues until 12:30 in the afternoon. The tournament comes to complement the fishing competitions that the club organizes throughout the season. The tournament’s allocation and for women only is a distinction from the Marine Club that started seasons ago, and continues successfully in this season.

The competition is scheduled to start tomorrow in the team system, where the boats sail together and with the boats of the organizing committee, where they meet in a specific place, and an area designated for the fishing competition, starting from six in the morning and continuing until twelve in the afternoon, with the application of the laws and regulations set by the committee. The organization is for the participants, and there are volunteers in the boats and boats of the participants in the competition in order to monitor all the details of fishing and the moments of catching fish.

The competition is launched for the largest catch of fish during the competition details.

For his part, Salem Al-Rumaithi, the club’s general manager, stressed the importance of the women’s tournament and their attendance through competition and the maritime challenge. Championship round after round.

He added: We follow the evaluation of the tournament in each season, and we confirm that it is developing for the better, especially with the laws that are applied through the competition. In order to practice this hobby with ease.