Within a month, archaeologists have discovered 80 coffins of 2500 year old mummies in Egypt. Apart from Egypt’s Prime Minister and Tourism Minister, a large number of other people also came to see these coffins. Just two weeks ago, 59 coffins were discovered from a cemetery. The mummy found in these is also said to be thousands of years old.

This mummy is 2500 years old

According to the report, archaeologists have found the coffins from the cemetery of Sakrara, south of the Egyptian capital, Cahir. These coffins were buried under a stone tomb. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has said in a statement that archaeologists have found a collection of colorful and sealed coffins buried over 2,500 years old.

Egyptian PM and Tourism Minister visited

Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli and Tourism Antiquities Minister Khalid Al-Anani visited the area after getting information about the discovery. He also saw the discovered tombs and mummies. The ministry said that archaeologists have also found colorful and gilded wooden statues. Full details of this new discovery will be given soon in a news conference.

Egypt wants to increase its tourism

The tourism industry in Egypt has suffered a major setback due to the Corona virus. The Egyptian government is therefore making public archaeological discoveries to revive its tourism. In 2011, the tourism industry suffered a lot due to the political upsurge in this country.

59 mums were found two weeks ago

Just two weeks ago 59 stone cemeteries were discovered in Squara, Egypt. Mummy burials have been found under most of these tombs. Skkara is located south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Experts believe that many coffins are still buried in this area, which are yet to be discovered.

Memphis is included in the World Heritage Site

These mummies are found near the pyramid of Djosar, which is located in the ancient capital, Memphis. The ruins of Memphis were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the 1970s. There are at least 11 pyramids located in this area.