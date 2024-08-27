The attendance rate in most private schools in Sharjah reached about 80%, according to school administrations.

The administrations confirmed the regularity of students in their classes and the readiness of the teaching staff, adding that the first week will focus on reviews to prepare students for the new curricula.

The principal of Al Noor International School, Dr. Wafaa Ayoush, said that the school focused on safety and security measures for students inside the school and on buses, and organized activities to encourage students to go to school and acquire knowledge. She added that the attendance rate on the first day was approximately 85%.

She confirmed that the school received the textbooks and delivered them to the students, and that a plan was put in place to gradually introduce the curricula. The first day begins with receiving the students and explaining the school year map to them, while the second and third days focus on reviews and then gradually introducing the new curricula at the end of the week.

The director of Al-Shaala Private School, Dr. Muhammad Al-Qasim, said that the attendance rate ranged between 70 and 85%, in light of some students not completing the registration procedures, and some of them not returning from annual vacations.

He continued: “We have observed cases of violations of the uniform and general appearance, and behavioral points were recorded against non-compliant students, and we communicated with their parents to create discipline and order.” He added that “there are books that the school has not received, but they will be received and delivered to the students next Thursday.”

The principal of Al Kamal Private School, Fatima Abu Mois, said that the attendance rate on the first day exceeded 75%, and the rest of the students are expected to arrive in the coming days, noting that some parents contacted her to request permission to delay attendance in classes.

She stressed that the school has assigned social specialists to examine the behaviour of new students, classify them, and distinguish the outstanding students, those with special abilities, and those with autism, in order to deal with them in appropriate ways.

“We devoted the first week to reviews to link the new rules with the old ones,” she said.