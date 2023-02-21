Today the House of Representatives is voting on a new basic grant, which will be reintroduced for students in higher education from next academic year. Now that the loan system is officially buried, education editor Patricia Veldhuis takes stock. She saw how the ‘unlucky generation’ went deep into debt, experienced stress, and saw government promises go up in smoke.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]