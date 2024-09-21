The traffic police said the little girl traveled 16 km without having any accidents: fortunately everything went well.

Provincial life can be quite monotonous, but not when an 8-year-old girl decides to liven it up by getting into the family SUV to go grocery shopping! It sounds like a scene from a comedy film, but it really happened on Sunday, September 15th in Ohio. The little girl, like a seasoned driver, traveled a good 16 kilometers to reach the nearest Target supermarket. Her automotive adventure managed to leave everyone speechless … without causing too much damage!

8-Year-Old Girl Drives Parents’ Car to Supermarket: Accident-Free for 10 Miles!

Aside from a mailbox, which was unfortunate enough to be on her path, the young driver avoided disasters, arriving safe and sound at the mall. Impeccable parking, a single scratch on the bodywork, and a Frappuccino in her hand. Perhaps she is the new icon of fast shopping?

In the meantime, however, her parents, noticing the absence of both their daughter and their SUV, called the police. That same morning, several drivers had already reported an SUV driven by… a little girl! The authorities immediately realized that the young driver and the missing car were one and the same. The Target employees had also noticed a little customer alone among the shelves, and promptly alerted the officers.

When the police found the SUV in the supermarket parking lot, the atmosphere was surreal. The vehicle had only a slight dent, and the protagonist was calm, busy sipping her Frappuccino. The officers, amused by the unusual event, commented on Facebook:

We finally found a woman who’s in a bigger hurry to go grocery shopping at Target than our wives!

The security cameras captured it all: the little girl getting into the SUV in front of the house and then, miraculously, parking without incident in front of the store. No charges for the parents, who certainly weren’t expecting such a daring excursion. In short, the little girl has earned a place of honor in the hall of fame of little “adventurers on four wheels.” Who knows where her next destination will be?