Isaiah Jarrett had stomach aches and headaches, discovers he has a brain tumor at just 8 years old: the story of his mother

The story of the little one Isaiah Jarrett it happened last summer in England, but only now has her mother found the courage to tell it and to warn parents from all over the world.

It all started with a slight illness and a routine checkup. The doctors diagnosed him with one simple gastroenteritis.

Back home however, the 8 year old started to feel worse. She was vomiting blood and always had headaches. His worried parents decided to take him to the emergency room again.

The hospital team at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, at that point, decided to subject him to a CT scan. It was only then that the dire diagnosis emerged.

Little Isaiah Jarrett had a brain tumor as big as a tennis ball. He was immediately taken to the operating room and subjected to an operation lasting 15 long hours.

Unfortunately that monster was malicious and it had been discovered too late. Doctors tried to save him with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but in the end the boy’s heart stopped forever at just 8 years old.

After months, the mother wanted to tell her story on the web. Heartbroken, she explained that she stopped hearing her son’s voice after her first speech: “Everything that could go wrong, went wrong.”

The story of the mother of little Isaiah Jarrett

Dena Allen, this is the name of the woman, she said she never would have imagined hearing such words from the doctors. She thought that the stomach ache was the result of something she ate or some intestinal virus. To be close to him she has left everything, including work. She has held hand of little Isaiah every moment.

Today this mother has not yet managed to overcome the loss, but she has found the courage to open up to the world and to become part of an association called Brain Tumor Research, which seeks funds for support cancer research.