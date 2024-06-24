a woman in Durango reported to the authorities that around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, a neighbor had touched to an eight year old girl.

According to the woman, the girl had gone out to the corner store to buy some things, but when she returned home her mother saw her crying and asked her what was causing her crying.

To which the minor confessed that her neighborapproximately 50 years old, I had touched his private parts without your consent.

Immediately relatives of the minor They went to complain to the man about what happened, so the alleged attacker took some of his belongings and fled.

After reporting to the authorities, elements of the Municipal Police began the corresponding search to locate the alleged aggressor.

As for the girl and her family, they went before the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Durango, where the formal complaint was filed against the neighbor.

The case was taken by the Justice Center for Children and Adolescentswhere the affected party received the corresponding support to overcome the bad experience.

Stase 4 neighbors defend their trees in Los Mochis