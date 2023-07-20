8-year-old girl molested in a supermarket: the security officer arrested

A quick stop. A 52-year-old man, a security guard at a supermarket, was stopped last night by the police on charges of molesting an eight-year-old girl.

The 52-year-old’s arrest came just an hour after the girl’s mother reported being harassed on the shelves of the store. Arriving at the scene, the military immediately found confirmation of the child’s story from the images taken by the surveillance cameras.

In the recordings, the man would first be seen placing a hand on the shoulder of the girl, who was looking at a basket of shoes, and then harassing her. “My client defends himself by saying that he was dissuading the girl from touching the goods without her mother,” said the man’s lawyer. “There have been many burglaries in the supermarket over the past few weeks.” According to the investigators, however, the images would leave no doubts.